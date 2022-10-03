Skip to main content

Tua Tagovailoa Injury Has Rams Coach Sean McVay Speaking Out: 'Draw the Line!'

Even as he gears up for a pivotal division bout on Monday night with the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is putting things into perspective after the injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Los Angeles Rams will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night to cap off another exciting week of football. 

But it was the unfortunate events at the beginning of Week 4 on Thursday Night Football that dominated headlines over the weekend. 

The Miami Dolphins were visiting the Cincinnati Bengals in a battle of two AFC teams with tons of offensive firepower. But Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had controversially reentered Miami's Week 3 win against the Buffalo Bills after being evaluated for a concussion, suffered one of the more disturbing injures in the history of the sport in the second quarter against Cincinnati. 

After being flung to the ground violently, Tagovailoa's head hit the turf with force. His hands became locked in an awkward position as he lay motionless before being carted off soon after. 

Many of the league's most prominent names from past and present spoke up about the incident in regards to Tagovailoa's availability for Thursday's game in the first place just three days after he was seen stumbling on the field against Buffalo. 

Rams coach Sean McVay wants the priorities between coaches and players around the league to be set straight, as valuing a person's health and safety severely outweighs winning and losing in his book. 

“I think the biggest thing is that it’s about the person before the player,” McVay said. “And some of these things, when you realize this game is so important to so many of us, and when you’re in the midst and in the moment of it, you think that this is just going to be forever, but you realize this is a small blip in time. 

"Injuries are a part of the game. ... But the severity of head and neck injuries is different in that in change the outlook of a player's life in an instant and affect those around them as a result.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

cobie durant
Play

Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Ram Digest Staff
cam akers 3
Play

Rams vs. 49ers Week 4: How to Watch, Listen, Stream, Betting Odds

The Rams travel to San Francisco for a Monday Night Football matchup with the division foe 49ers in Week 4.

By Timm Hamm
mcvay stafford
Play

Rams vs. 49ers Gameday Preview: An NFC West Showdown in LA

A consistent Rams run game vs. San Francisco's stout defensive front will be a key to an LA victory.

By Bri Amaranthus

McVay continued, "There’s so many things to life with family, with friends, with the people that love and support you and care about you unconditionally, and I think it’s our job as coaches and really in general to look out for the person one, the player next. And these are things that (I) certainly don’t take lightly."

McVay might be one of the league's most passionate coaches. The love for the game is real. He also understands that this love flows through the players as well, often clouding judgement at a time when sitting out a game or two is in the best interest of the player. 

“These guys are such competitors and there’s an element of, ‘I don’t want to let people down,'" McVay said. "And you got to be able to help them realize you’re not letting anybody down. This is a small blip, we’re going to be smart with this."

The Rams and McVay will obviously do most everything to repeat as Super Bowl champions this season, a journey that continues against the Niners on Monday night. But McVay admits that "drawing the line" becomes of ultra importance in a sport where a focus on player safety becomes even more critical after Tagovailoa's injury. 

This game has brought so many blessings, but you have to be able to draw the line in terms of, ‘Alright, what’s really the most important thing in the big picture?’ And certainly safety always is that at a premium for us," McVay said.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

cobie durant
News

Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries

By Ram Digest Staff
cam akers 3
News

Rams vs. 49ers Week 4: How to Watch, Listen, Stream, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
mcvay stafford
News

Rams vs. 49ers Gameday Preview: An NFC West Showdown in LA

By Bri Amaranthus
cam akers 21
News

Rams vs. 49ers: 3 Things to Watch in Week 4

By Mike D'Abate
Deebo-Samuel-Aaron-Donald
News

Aaron Donald: Rams Need to 'Eliminate' Deebo Samuel

By Kevin Tame, Jr
Snip20221001_98
News

Raheem Morris Hints at the 'Masterful' Secrets of Rams WR Cooper Kupp

By Geoff Magliochetti
Terrell Lewis
News

OLB Terrell Lewis Has Been 'Best Version of Himself' Says Rams Coach Raheem Morris

By Connor Zimmerlee
DeeboSamuel
News

How Are Rams Preparing for 'Elite' 49ers Weapon Deebo Samuel?

By Daniel Flick