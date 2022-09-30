Skip to main content

Rams vs. 49ers Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Rams travel to San Francisco for a Monday Night Football matchup with the division foe 49ers in Week 4.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Los Angeles Rams head to San Francisco for a Monday Night matchup against the division rival 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

The Rams enter the game at 2-1 and on a two-game winning streak after the opening week loss to the Bills. L.A. has wins over Atlanta and Arizona.

The 49ers are 1-2 and without newly-crowned starting quarterback Trey Lance after a broken ankle sidelined him for the season. Jimmy Garoppolo steps back into the starting role.

San Francisco has losses to Chicago and Denver that bookend a win over Seattle.

It's the third meeting between the two division rivals this calendar year, and each team always kicks the intensity up a bit when they face each other.

"I think the ultimate thing that's really important for us is each game is its own separate entity," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "But we know that this game is going to be different than the other ones. We've got to be able to show up, play well in that three-hour window. That's what our focus and concentration will be solely focused on. No different than when we had to play them for the third time last year."

WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (2-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, 5:15 p.m. PT

WHERE: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California (68,500)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

bobby wagner
Play

'Crazy' vs. Composed: Rams Vets Feel Different About Monday Night Spotlight vs. 49ers

A loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night last season helped propel the Los Angeles Rams to an impressive title run.

By Zach Dimmitt
mcvay stafford
Play

Rams vs. 49ers Preview: An NFC West Showdown in LA

A consistent Rams run game vs. San Francisco's stout defensive front will be a key to an LA victory.

By Bri Amaranthus
Nick Bosa
Play

Rams Coach Sean McVay: 'Not Any Limitations' to 49ers DE Nick Bosa's Game

McVay discussed the dominance of Bosa and the challenge he presents against the Rams' offense.

By Connor Zimmerlee

TELEVISION: ESPN / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: L.A. Rams +1.5 (-110), San Francisco 49ers -1.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: Rams +105, 49ers -125

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

bobby wagner
News

'Crazy' vs. Composed: Rams Vets Feel Different About Monday Night Spotlight vs. 49ers

By Zach Dimmitt
mcvay stafford
News

Rams vs. 49ers Preview: An NFC West Showdown in LA

By Bri Amaranthus
Nick Bosa
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay: 'Not Any Limitations' to 49ers DE Nick Bosa's Game

By Connor Zimmerlee
Snip20220929_91
News

Rams, Sean McVay Prep For Familiar 49ers and 'Really Good' Jimmy Garoppolo

By Geoff Magliochetti
B7A2D0CF-EE8F-4E77-94E4-A7A294F7540C
News

Return On Investment: Rams WR Powell Poised For Increased Role On Offense

By Mike D'Abate
nick scott 22
News

WATCH: Rams DB Nick Scott Mic'd Up for LA's Win at Cardinals

By Zach Dimmitt
VanJefferson
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay Provides Van Jefferson Injury Update

By Daniel Flick
Snip20220927_76
News

Sean McVay Praises Rams' 'Phenomenal' Job of Surviving Injuries

By Geoff Magliochetti