Here's to You, Mr. Robinson: Rams Get Requests to Interview QB Coach

Per NFL Network, the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers have placed requests to interview current Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson for their vacant offensive coordinator positions.

Both the Chargers and Ravens were victims of the NFL's expanded Wild Card weekend, as their respective losses on the AFC bracket to Jacksonville and Cincinnati saw them bid farewell to Joe Lombardi and Greg Roman. Each side is blessed with a strong talent at quarterback, with the Chargers set to run into the future with 2020 draft pick Justin Herbert and Baltimore embarking on a quest to make sure free agent-to-be Lamar Jackson returns after missing the final six games of the year with an injury, including last Sunday night's loss to the Bengals.

Robinson, 36, has been on the Rams' staff since 2019, holding a variety of offensive assistant roles under Sean McVay. A seventh-round pick of New England's in the 2010 draft, Robinson was a reserve quarterback in the NFL for four seasons before entering the coaching realm. He remains one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the history of Oklahoma State football, departing Stillwater as the Cowboys' all-time leader in passing yardage (8,317) and touchdown passes (66). Before taking the Rams job, Robinson served as a passing analyst for Pro Football Focus' NFL statistical coverage.

The Rams, coming off a brutal Super Bowl defense, are in the midst of an offensive coordinator search of their own after Liam Coen returned to the University of Kentucky. Robinson could well be among the internal candidates (like Thomas Brown) but the team has reportedly already done its due diligence on former New York Jets offensive boss Mike LaFleur.

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.