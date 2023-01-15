Rams Expected to Hire Ex-Jets Coach Mike LaFleur

The LA Rams are expected to hire former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, per reports.

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to have some turnover in their coaching staff this offseason.

And now, one of those potential changes has been revealed.

According to reports the Rams are expected to hire former Jets offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur, to an undisclosed role on the staff.

“There will be many changes on his staff,” NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said. “Liam Coen, who was the offensive coordinator, he left for Kentucky so that role is open. Possible that Mike LaFleur, just let go by the Jets to pursue other opportunities, that could be the opportunity for him. He’s expected to land on McVay’s staff.”

LaFleur was hired as the Jets' offensive coordinator in 2021, after spending four seasons as the San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator, as well as two years as the team's wide receivers coach, following Robert Salah who took over as New York's head coach.

Under LaFleur, and with Zach Wilson at quarterback, the Jets went 11-23 over those two seasons and missed the playoffs in both years.

Before joining the Jets, LaFleur had worked under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan since 2014.

He is the younger brother of Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur.

