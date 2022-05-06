Playoff Rematch: Where Does Rams-Bucs Rank In Best Games for 2022?

The Rams and Buccaneers gave us a instant playoff classic this past January. Can their rematch this upcoming season live up to the hype?

On the way to winning Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams had to go through a tough road in the NFC Playoffs.

This included an all-time classic Divisional Round meeting against the defending champs and No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite playing on the road, the Rams held a 27-3 lead with under four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

But Brady led the Bucs all the way back, as Tampa Bay scored 21-unanswered points to tie the game at 27-all with 40 seconds remaining. Luckily for LA, the Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection set the Rams up for a Matt Gay game-winning field goal as time expired to punch a ticket to the NFC title game.

Now with the release of the 2022 NFL schedule set for this Thursday, May 12, it's hard to ignore the hype surrounding a rematch between the two teams. It's unknown when the two teams will play, but the Bucs will get a redemption chance to defend their home field at Raymond James Stadium.

NFL.com released its top 10 most anticipated games of 2022 and has the Rams-Bucs rematch right in the mix at No. 6. Here's what the ranking had to say:

The NFL's two most recent Super Bowl champions will meet again at the site of their thrilling Divisional Round showdown in January. The new kings of the league are entering 2022 focused on re-running their sprint to a Lombardi Trophy, while the Buccaneers welcome Tom Brady back from his brief retirement with the goal of returning to the mountaintop. Former Buccaneers and current Rams kicker Matt Gay sent Los Angeles to the NFC Championship Game with his foot in Raymond James Stadium last time around. Will we see this one come down to the final seconds, too?

The Divisional Round matchup was actually the second meeting between the two teams last season. LA got the best of Brady and the Bucs in Week 3 at SoFi Stadium, as the Rams cruised to a 34-24 win behind four touchdowns from Stafford.

Can the Rams make it three-straight wins? With the additions of linebacker Bobby Wagner, receiver Allen Robinson, and the return of Aaron Donald, another victory in Tampa Bay could soon be in LA's win column.

