Rams Free Agency: Could Odell Beckham Be WR1 for Team in Need?

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has remained on the free agency market since winning his first Super Bowl ring in February.

The Rams have expressed interest in bringing back the 29-year-old, but the chances of a new contract seem cloudy after LA inked former Bears receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year deal on March 17. Beckham Jr. also heads into the offseason set to rehab the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl.

With his future uncertain, it's anyone's guess where the former Giant and Brown will sign next. On Thursday, PFF released a "perfect landing spots" list for some of the top remaining free agents and provided a possible solution for Beckham: joining forces with one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Green Bay.

PFF feels OBJ to the Packers is a "perfect fit." And while there is no such as thing as perfect fits in the NFL, a Beckham Jr.-Aaron Rodgers connection sounds intriguing.

The Packers head deeper into the offseason with loads of question marks surrounding their receiving corps. Superstar receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March, while deep-ball specialist Marquez Valdes-Scantling inked a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Beckham, who likely won't be available for the start of the season, could sign with the Packers on a team-friendly deal, much like he did with the Rams after the Browns released him in the middle of last season.

The Packers could choose to give Beckham a one-year, prove-it deal or lock him in for the foreseeable future. Spotrac estimates Beckham is worth $13.1 million per year, which would put him at 23rd amongst receivers in average annual value.

This sounds like a fair deal considering the way he played during the end of the regular season and into the playoffs.

The numbers tell the story. In the playoffs alone, Beckham Jr. caught 21-of-26 targets for 288 yards and two touchdowns, one of which came to open up the scoring in the Super Bowl.

But it has become increasingly unlikely that LA brings back Beckham, despite mutual agreements from both sides on a return. The Rams already have an elite receiving room that includes Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson. Securing Beckham Jr. for next season would help bolster an offense that averaged the fifth-most passing yards per game (273.1) in 2021, meaning that re-signing Beckham is simply not a priority.

