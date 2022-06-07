'It's Phenomenal': Rams Coach Sean McVay Excited For Aaron Donald Return

No one seems to be more excited about Aaron Donald returning than Rams coach Sean McVay

On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams secured the return of the NFL's best player, Aaron Donald, after agreeing to a deal that will give him a $40 million raise and a total of $95 million through 2024.

It will also make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

And it seems no one is more excited about Donald's impending return for mandatory mini camp than Rams head coach, Sean McVay.

“It’s not great news; it’s phenomenal, outstanding, any nice adjective that you can place around it,” McVay said on SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Town Hall. “It’s a big deal, and he’s earned it. And he truly is one of one in my opinion. Means so much to me, to our organization.”

Donald now becomes the latest Rams star to return to the roster on a massive new deal, following quarterback Matthew Stafford's extension this spring.

The Rams are also working to re-sign wideout Cooper Kupp, who is coming off of a career year, as well as Odell Beckham Jr., who is currently a free agent.

In 2018 Donald signed a shiny, new six-year deal worth $135 million that was set run through 2024. That made him the fifth-highest paid defensive player in the league behind T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett, and Khalil Mack.

Before the re-worked deal, Donald had 22.5 million and three years left on his current deal.

Now, if you ask McVay, Donald has earned that upgrade.

"I think the respect that he’s garnered around this league from guys that have done it at such a high level, what he’s accomplished through his eight years is unparalleled," McVay Continued. We wanted to be able to find a solution to, you know, getting him taken care of and having him continue to lead the way for our team, for our defense."

Last season, Donald recorded a career-high in total tackles (84) and assisted tackles (46), while bludgeoning offensive lines to the tune of 12.5 sacks. The former Pitt Panther also had four passes defended, his most since 2016 (five).

Rams GM Snead certainly has other concerns going forward into the offseason with key players like receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still being courted by other teams.

But make no mistake, the return of Donald, with Stafford and perhaps Kupp soon after, now gives LA a real chance of becoming back-to-back champions.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.