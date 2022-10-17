Sean McVay 'Looking Forward to Getting Some Guys Back' As Rams Enter Bye Week

The Los Angeles Rams have learned quickly this season that injuries are part of football. No, injuries aren't the sole reason they got off to a slow start, but they undoubtedly were a factor in the Rams being 2-3 through five games.

After beating the Carolina Panthers 24-10 to move to 3-3, though, the bye week comes at the perfect time for the Rams. In a sport where violent contact happens on every single play, even one week off from said violent contact can feel heaven sent for the players.

For the Rams, who have seen their offensive line go down seemingly one by one, the bye week brings a needed reprieve. Coach Sean McVay acknowledged the timing of the bye week and what it means for the Rams moving forward.

"I'm looking forward to getting some of these guys back," McVay said.

No position group has been hit harder by injuries for the Rams than the offensive line, with another starter going down in the win over the Panthers. Left tackle Joe Noteboom left the game with an injury that McVay believed to be an Achilles injury.

However, while the Rams are happy to reach the bye week, McVay also noted how the injuries have allowed them to get a better look at their depth and what they have at those positions.

"What I also think has been really good, is that it's allowed us to develop depth that you wouldn't be forced to do otherwise," McVay said. "Guys are playing, they're gaining confidence, they're gaining that experience that will be key and critical because we've seen, you just never know."

As the Rams enter the bye week looking to get healthier than they've been all season, a 3-3 record isn't the worst place to be, especially considering the number of injuries they've been forced to navigate.

If they come out of the bye week with some of their key guys returning, it should bode well for them moving forward as they look to return to the playoffs and make another Super Bowl run.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.