Rams OT Joe Noteboom Carted Off Field vs. Panthers With Injury
The Los Angeles Rams have already had a brutal year on the injury front for their offensive line.
And on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium, it got even worse, with starting tackle Joe Noteboom falling victim to an injury, and being carted off of the field.
According to the team, Noteboom is doubtful to return to the game.
In place of Noteboom, Alaric Jackson has moved from right guard to left tackle, while reserve lineman Oday Aboushi has replaced Jackson at right guard.
Heading into the matchup, the Rams were already without starting Center Brian Allen, who has been out since Week 1, while David Edwards was placed on short-term injured reserve with concussion issues.
The Rams are also without interior lineman Coleman Shelton, who is on IR with an ankle injury, as well as tackle Tremayne Anchrum, who is out for the entire 2022 season with a lower leg injury.
At the time of Noteboom's injury, the Rams trailed the Panthers 3-0 midway through the second quarter.
The Rams will receive to start the second half.
