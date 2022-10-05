Skip to main content

Cowboys at Rams: 'Story Isn't Written Yet' on Offensive Struggles, Says Coach Sean McVay

Sean McVay discusses the Rams early offensive struggles and if he believes they can turn things around moving forward.

The calling card for the 2021 Los Angeles Rams was undoubtedly their potent offense, led by the superstar duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp.

Last season the Rams averaged 27 points per game, good for seventh in the NFL while putting up 366.8 yards of total offense per game. In the simplest of terms, they were nearly unstoppable on offense, accomplishing that despite featuring an inconsistent rushing attack.

However, through four games this season, it has been an entirely different story. An offense that averaged nearly 30 points a game just a year ago has scored fewer than 20 points in three of their first four games, including their last two.

Despite that, though, four games is a small sample size, and it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect the Rams to bounce back as the season goes on. Coach Sean McVay certainly believes they will, as he knows there's still plenty of season left.

"I'm not sitting here going to make excuses for why we have or haven't done the things that are in alignment with maybe the expectations we have, but there's a lot of football to be played," McVay said. "The story isn't written yet."

The talent is there for the Rams to put up good offensive numbers, from Kupp to tight end Tyler Higbee and the offseason signing of receiver Allen Robinson. If the offensive line continues to suffer injuries, though, it could be a long season.

If any coach and offense has earned the benefit of the doubt, it's McVay and the Rams.

They will look to right the ship on Sunday against the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys - a team that boasts one of the NFL's top defenses - at SoFi Stadium.

