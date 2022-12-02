Rams vs. Seahawks Divisional Clash Preview: LA's Depleted Roster

After finishing the month of November winless, the Los Angeles Rams host NFC West Division-foe Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. With injuries piling up, the Rams will attempt to snap a five-game losing streak vs. a Seahawks team who still has a chance to crash the playoff party.

Los Angeles in last place in the NFC West and likely to miss the playoffs, just one season removed from reigning as Super Bowl LVI Champions. The Rams' (3-8) season has continued its seemingly uncontrollable tailspin with a depleted roster.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has become the latest to join the star-studded list of the Rams’ walking wounded after sustaining an ankle injury during their Week 12 matchup. It is the first game missed by Donald because of injury in his NFL career.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion protocol) missed Week 12 and doesn't have a timetable for return. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is on injured reserve and Allen Robinson is now out for the season.

The Rams are fresh off a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, in which Bryce Perkins filled in at quarterback. The Rams have struggled mightily on offense, currently ranking 31st in the league in yards per game with just 279.8 and averaging the second-fewest rushing yards per game (79.7).

Seattle looks to get back in the win column after an overtime 40-34 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Gashed through the air and on the ground, the Seahawks allowed 576 yards of total offense in the frustrating defeat.

NOT-SO-FUN FACT: Should the Rams not reach the postseason, they'd be the first reigning Super Bowl champions to do so since the 2016 Denver Broncos.

RECORDS: L.A. Rams (3-8) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

ODDS: The Rams are 8-point underdogs vs. the Seahawks.

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Sofi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV/RADIO: FOX| ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Sean McVay on the seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Donald:

“So much of it is built around him,” McVay said. “He is truly one of one. You don’t replace anybody like him. Guys will be asked to step up, we have confidence in those guys, but I think Aaron’s resume speaks for itself, the way that he works, the way that he brings others with him, so it’s a huge loss.”

