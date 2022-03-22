Rams Sign WR Allen Robinson; New Contract Details Revealed

Our three years and $46.5 million total is correct. How does Robinson get there?

Aside from a historical 2021 season by receiver Cooper Kupp that ended with a Super Bowl LVI MVP award, the Los Angeles Rams had some uncertainty surrounding their receiving corps heading into the offseason.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s return is up in the air, while Robert Woods has been traded away to the Titans.

But at the end of the first week of NFL free agency, LA struck big in free agency, agreeing to terms on a contract with former Bears receiver Allen Robinson II. Sources tell Rams SI that the total value of the deal is three years, $46.5 million with $30 million guaranteed.

And now we have an even more detailed contractual breakdown ...

*He is guaranteed $30.75 mil.

*There is a $14 mil signing bonus.

*His base salaries are $1.5 mil (guaranteed), $10 mil (guaranteed), and $10 mil.

*Robinson receives a $5.25 mil roster bonus, and another $5.75 million roster bonus for 2024.

*He has $750,000 in playing time and playoffs incentives, annually.

Robinson had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2021. Aside from missing nearly all of 2017 with an ACL injury, Robinson recorded career-lows of 38 catches, 410 yards, and one touchdown with the Bears this season. Chicago threw for the third-fewest passing yards per game (188.6).

Robinson had a season-high six grabs against the Rams in a Week 1 loss at SoFi Stadium. He was shadowed by LA star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, as the two will now have to battle one another as teammates in practice.

The signing of Robinson now raises questions about Beckham Jr's return to LA. The Rams have expressed interest in resigning the 29-year-old, but the addition of Robinson might indicate LA wants to move on.

Robinson will now be looking for rejuvenation with the Super Bowl champs and quarterback Matthew Stafford.