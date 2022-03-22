Skip to main content

Rams Sign WR Allen Robinson; New Contract Details Revealed

Our three years and $46.5 million total is correct. How does Robinson get there?

Aside from a historical 2021 season by receiver Cooper Kupp that ended with a Super Bowl LVI MVP award, the Los Angeles Rams had some uncertainty surrounding their receiving corps heading into the offseason.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s return is up in the air, while Robert Woods has been traded away to the Titans.

But at the end of the first week of NFL free agency, LA struck big in free agency, agreeing to terms on a contract with former Bears receiver Allen Robinson II. Sources tell Rams SI that the total value of the deal is three years, $46.5 million with $30 million guaranteed.

And now we have an even more detailed contractual breakdown ...

robinson ramsey

Allen Robinson II vs. Jalen Ramsey

arobb

Allen Robinson II

ar

Allen Robinson II

Our three years and $46.5 million total is correct. How does Robinson get there?

*He is guaranteed $30.75 mil.

*There is a $14 mil signing bonus.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Rams - Cards1
Play

Rams Survey: Best Team, Worst Uniform?

A recent survey of NFL fans ranked Los Angeles as one of the four-worst uniforms

By Richie Whitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
21010A0A-9338-4341-B93A-E1E4AC155BE2
Play

'Aaron Donald Who?' Coach Urban Meyer Couldn't ID Rams Superstar?

Meyer was reportedly unaware of the three-time Defensive Player of the Year when he coached against him on Dec. 5 this past season

By Zach Dimmitt14 hours ago
14 hours ago
ar
Play

WATCH: Allen Robinson Arrives in LA, Reveals Reasoning For Rams Signing

New Rams WR Allen Robinson arrive in Los Angeles on Monday, and revealed why he decided to join the Super Bowl champs

By Matt Galatzan17 hours ago
17 hours ago

*His base salaries are $1.5 mil (guaranteed), $10 mil (guaranteed), and $10 mil.

*Robinson receives a $5.25 mil roster bonus, and another $5.75 million roster bonus for 2024.

*He has $750,000 in playing time and playoffs incentives, annually.

Robinson had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2021. Aside from missing nearly all of 2017 with an ACL injury, Robinson recorded career-lows of 38 catches, 410 yards, and one touchdown with the Bears this season. Chicago threw for the third-fewest passing yards per game (188.6).

Robinson had a season-high six grabs against the Rams in a Week 1 loss at SoFi Stadium. He was shadowed by LA star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, as the two will now have to battle one another as teammates in practice.

The signing of Robinson now raises questions about Beckham Jr's return to LA. The Rams have expressed interest in resigning the 29-year-old, but the addition of Robinson might indicate LA wants to move on.

Robinson will now be looking for rejuvenation with the Super Bowl champs and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

arob bb

Allen Robinson II

allen rob

Allen Robinson II

aaaarr

Allen Robinson II

Rams - Cards1
News

Rams Survey: Best Team, Worst Uniform?

By Richie Whitt1 hour ago
21010A0A-9338-4341-B93A-E1E4AC155BE2
News

'Aaron Donald Who?' Coach Urban Meyer Couldn't ID Rams Superstar?

By Zach Dimmitt14 hours ago
ar
News

WATCH: Allen Robinson Arrives in LA, Reveals Reasoning For Rams Signing

By Matt Galatzan17 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Whitworth Believes Aaron Donald Will 'Dominate on the Field Again' in 2022

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
Van-Jefferson-02132022-Getty-FTR
News

Rams WR Jefferson: Breakout Candidate or Trade Bait?

By Timm Hamm20 hours ago
USATSI_16976956
News

Rams 'Do Right by Robert Woods' in Titans Trade

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 20, 2022
USATSI_17553517
News

Rams Re-Sign Return Specialist Brandon Powell to 1-Year Deal

By Ram Digest StaffMar 20, 2022
USATSI_17023187
News

Rams Robert Woods Traded to Titans

By Matt GalatzanMar 19, 2022