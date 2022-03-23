Rams LT Joe Noteboom: Sitting Behind Andrew Whitworth was 'Best Situation in the League'
When Joe Noteboom was drafted by the Rams in 2018, the expectation was to sit behind Whitworth and learn the position to become the started sooner rather than later. However, Whitworth would go on play through the 2021 season as a key piece of the Rams offense that won Super Bowl LVI.
Andrew Whitworth
Andrew Whitworth
Andrew Whitworth
Entering his fifth year in the NFL, Noteboom is poised to be the starting left tackle of the future for the Rams following Whitworth's retirement. Noteboom signed a three-year, $40 million extension, as the Rams locked him in to help anchor their offensive line in the absence of Whitworth.
While Noteboom has not had many opportunities to start with Whitworth holding down the left tackle spot, he has started 17 games in his career so far, including nine-game at left guard in 2020 before suffering a calf injury.
Despite the lack of opportunities to start at left tackle, Noteboom believes that sitting behind Whitworth was the perfect situation for him to learn the position.
“Being behind him, there’s not a better situation in the league,” Noteboom said. “Sixteen-year vet, Walter Payton Man of the Year. I mean, to step into his role — I had a blueprint for it for four years and I was watching his every move on and off the field, so that's what's given me confidence."
Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. Back in LA? 'Definitely' Says GM Snead
With all the free agent signings happening around the league, there's still one ingredient missing in the Rams' quest to 'run it back.'
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Thinks New WR Allen Robinson is 'Really Special'
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is extremely excited about adding Allen Robinson to his already talented wide receiver room
Odell Beckham Jr Has Strong Opinion of Matt Ryan Trade to Colts
Beckham Jr. praised the Colts for acquiring Ryan in exchange for a third-round pick on social media
Joe Noteboom
Joe Noteboom
Joe Noteboom and David Edwards
Whether Noteboom will provide a smooth transition from Whitworth in 2022 is yet to be seen. What can be said, though, is that Whitworth was likely the best mentor for Noteboom to have as he adjusted to the NFL and moves into the starting role.
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!