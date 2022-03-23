Skip to main content

Rams LT Joe Noteboom: Sitting Behind Andrew Whitworth was 'Best Situation in the League'

Noteboom is poised to slide into the starting left tackle spot following Whitworth's retirement.

When Joe Noteboom was drafted by the Rams in 2018, the expectation was to sit behind Whitworth and learn the position to become the started sooner rather than later. However, Whitworth would go on play through the 2021 season as a key piece of the Rams offense that won Super Bowl LVI. 

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022

Andrew Whitworth

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Whitworth

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrates after a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Whitworth

Entering his fifth year in the NFL, Noteboom is poised to be the starting left tackle of the future for the Rams following Whitworth's retirement. Noteboom signed a three-year, $40 million extension, as the Rams locked him in to help anchor their offensive line in the absence of Whitworth. 

While Noteboom has not had many opportunities to start with Whitworth holding down the left tackle spot, he has started 17 games in his career so far, including nine-game at left guard in 2020 before suffering a calf injury. 

Despite the lack of opportunities to start at left tackle, Noteboom believes that sitting behind Whitworth was the perfect situation for him to learn the position. 

“Being behind him, there’s not a better situation in the league,” Noteboom said. “Sixteen-year vet, Walter Payton Man of the Year. I mean, to step into his role — I had a blueprint for it for four years and I was watching his every move on and off the field, so that's what's given me confidence." 

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Noteboom

USATSI_17067883

Joe Noteboom

USATSI_15362138

Joe Noteboom and David Edwards

Whether Noteboom will provide a smooth transition from Whitworth in 2022 is yet to be seen. What can be said, though, is that Whitworth was likely the best mentor for Noteboom to have as he adjusted to the NFL and moves into the starting role. 

