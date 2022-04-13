The Los Angeles Rams have been in contact with two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore late in NFL free agency.

The Los Angeles Rams have been busy adding talent to their roster after pulling off a successful Super Bowl run. They do not appear to be finished with making upgrades either.

Following the additions of Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson II, the Rams have their focus seemingly on adding a veteran in the secondary. There is a need at the cornerback position left to fill late in free agency.

According to The Athletic, the Rams have been in contact with Stephon Gilmore. Los Angeles has also been linked to Tyrann Mathieu as a possible safety upgrade.

"The Rams have been in contact with Gilmore this offseason, a source said. If signed, Gilmore would occupy the outside cornerback role opposite Jalen Ramsey. If and when Ramsey moves into the 'Star' position, either Robert Rochell or David Long Jr. can play the other outside spot (I also expect the Rams to draft a cornerback)."

The two-time All-Pro corner was traded from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers before the season. He began the year on the physically unable to perform list as a result of a partially torn quad but still managed to earn a Pro Bowl nod.

If the Rams were to sign Gilmore, they'd have an intriguing corner tandem formed with Jalen Ramsey. With Darious Williams projected as the current starter opposite of Ramsey, Los Angeles could use a talent like Gilmore to solidify the position group.

The offer the Rams could make to either Tyrann Mathieu or Gilmore will be 'much lower' than what they could land from other prospective suitors. The appeal would have to be mostly based on the idea of playing for the reigning Super Bowl champions with the hope of pulling off another run.

There will be other potential late free agency landing spots for Gilmore that could present an intriguing opportunity. However, playing opposite Ramsey alongside other highly talented players on the Rams' defense could be difficult to pass up.