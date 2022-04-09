Few players in the NFL have as much of an effect on a football game as Rams Super Star Aaron Donald.

And in a recent interview with the Pat McAfee Show, new Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner explained exactly why he is excited to play behind a player as disruptive as Donald.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and defensive end Greg Gaines (91) tackle Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m really excited to play with him,” Wagner said. “I’ve been watching him from afar and any linebacker that’s got a guy like that right in front of you, it’s going to take a lot of pressure off of you and allow you to come downhill and make plays. When I come downhill, they can’t come off on him fast to come get me because then he makes the play. I’m excited to get out there and figure everything out. It’s going to be fun, for sure.”

Last season was a testament to Donald's dominance as well, with the 30-year-old finishing the year with a career-high 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 19 tackles for loss. Since his rookie season in 2014, Donald has finished with at least eight sacks in every season and finished in double digits in everyone except 2014 and 2016.

He has also been to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight seasons and has been selected as an All-Pro in seven of those eight.

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI championship parade. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates with outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) following a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

For a guy like Wagner, it is easy to assume that he doesn't need a lot of help, after the six-time All-Pro finished with a career-best 170 tackles in 2021.

But with Donald in front of him, and Jalen Ramsey backing him up in the secondary, truly special things could be in store for the Rams defense next season.

Luckily for the Rams, despite rumors to the contrary, Donald confirmed his desire to return to Los Angeles in 2022.

“I had conversations with the Rams. We talked,” Donald said in a recent interview. “(If) we bring the guys back – certain guys back – and we got a real shot to repeat and really win another Super Bowl, why not come back and play? That’s all it’s about. I experienced this and it’s like, I thought I’d want to be done, but I got addicted to it. It’s like, I ain’t satisfied. I want to get it one more time."

