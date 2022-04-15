Skip to main content

Rams Free Agent Target Signs with Colts

The Los Angeles Rams had been in contact with two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore late in NFL free agency, but now he's found a new home

The Los Angeles Rams have been busy adding talent to their roster after pulling off a successful Super Bowl run.

Following the additions of Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson II, the Rams were reportedly in contact with star cornerback Stephon Gilmore. There is a need at the cornerback position left to fill late in free agency. 

But on Friday, the former New England Patriot and Carolina Panther elected to take his talents elsewhere, striking a two-year, $23 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to reports. The deal will have $14 million guaranteed for the South Carolina product. 

Gilmore, a two-time All-Pro cornerback, was traded from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers before the 2021 season. He began the year on the physically unable to perform list as a result of a partially torn quad but still managed to earn a Pro Bowl nod. 

Had the Rams signed Gilmore, they'd have an intriguing corner tandem formed with Jalen Ramsey. With Darious Williams projected as the current starter opposite of Ramsey, Los Angeles will continue to search the market to solidify the position group.  

The offer the Rams could make an offer to Tyrann Mathieu will be 'much lower' than what they could land from other prospective suitors. The appeal would have to be mostly based on the idea of playing for the reigning Super Bowl champions with the hope of pulling off another run. 

But it remains to be seen if LA will look to use the draft to bolster its secondary, or if continued success in free agency will help sustain a run toward another Super Bowl. 

