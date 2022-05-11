Skip to main content
Watch the Throne: Rams Have Toughest Strength of Schedule in 2022

The Los Angeles Rams will have a tough challenge ahead of them in defending their Super Bowl title.

After an intense Super Bowl winning run in which the Los Angeles Rams beat the likes of Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals, Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams once again find themselves staring into the jaws of the NFL's best teams. 

Feb 11, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) speaks during media availabilty for Super Bowl LVI at Drake Stadium.

Joe Burrow

In terms of 2021 win percentages, Los Angeles will be facing the toughest strength of schedule in the upcoming 2022 season. Given that the Rams are coming fresh off a Super Bowl win and strength of schedule is based off the previous year's results, this is no surprise. 

In 2022, Los Angeles will face the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills at home. Meanwhile, they will face the Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Chargers away.

As a whole, this schedule means that 10 of the Rams' 17 regular season matchups will be against 2021 playoff teams.

Additionally, the quality of quarterbacks that Los Angeles will face represents some of the best the NFL has to possibly offer. This includes quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Russell Wilson, Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert. Simply stated, this slate of quarterbacks will heavily test the vaunted Rams defense, which will be led by stars such as Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and newly acquired perennial All-Pro Bobby Wagner. 

Though the teams Los Angeles will face are some of the best in the league, NFL matchup difficulties can often depend on the time of year and surrounding games for either team involved. The NFL schedule with weekly matchups will be released on Thursday, May 12th at 8pm on NFL Network. 

