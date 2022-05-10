Ringleaders: Rams Super Bowl Heroes Helping Design Championship Ring

In the wake of a successful Super Bowl run filled with one clutch moment after another, the NFL champion Los Angeles Rams will finally be getting their rings. Per ring designer Jason of Beverly Hills, All-Pro Rams members Odell Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, and Aaron Donald have been providing their own opinions on the ring.

"You're talking about something that's never been done before... we're trying to making a ring that the team is going to be proud of, the players are going to be proud of, and the city of Los Angeles is going to be proud of."

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Beckham Jr., Miller, and Ramsey were all acquired through trades or free agency. Each played critical roles in the eventual Super Bowl-winning effort throughout the playoffs.

The input of these veterans especially in the rings' design is a reflection of the way the Los Angeles team was built. The presence of savvy and playoff-hardened veterans provided a strong presence in both the locker room and on the field. The front office consistently hedged its bets by trading draft picks and asserting the team's status as a "win-now" team.

For Beckham Jr., Ramsey, and Donald, this championship marks a monumental accomplishment amongst careers that have been primarily filled with individual accomplishments and accolades.

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Odell Beckham Jr. Jalen Ramsey Aaron Donald

For now, the Rams haven't announced when the Super Bowl ring ceremony will be. However, fans should expect the ceremony to be coming up soon. In the past three years, ceremonies have been in June, September, and July respectively. It's only a matter before Donald, Beckham Jr., Ramsey, and Miller finally get their well-deserved rings before an eventual induction in Canton.