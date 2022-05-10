Skip to main content

Rams To Play Christmas Day vs. Broncos; Open vs. Von Miller's Bills?

The Rams have a pair of high profile games set for the 2022 season

Fresh off of their first Super Bowl in over two decades, the Los Angeles Rams are one of the most high-profile teams in the NFL heading into next season. 

And now, part of their 2022 schedule is close to being determined with the Rams reportedly rumored to open the defense of their Super Bowl against a familiar foe - Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills. 

One part of Los Angeles' schedule has been determined already, however, with the Rams set to take part in a nationally televised Christmas Day matinee matchup at home against the new-look Denver Broncos and their star quarterback, Russell Wilson.

Von Miller
miller whitworth
USATSI_18152934

Miller and Wilson were two of the most high profile moves in free agency this offseason, with Miller signing a 6-year, $120 million deal to join Buffalo. 

Acquired from the Broncos at the trade deadline last season, Miller became the missing piece of Sean McVay's roster to get back to Super Bowl contention. Although better known for his ability to disrupt the quarterback, Miller thrived against the run during the regular season, recording 12 tackles for loss and five sacks in eight games. 

Wilson joined Denver in a blockbuster trade that sent Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant, along with two first-round picks to Seattle. 

A nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, Wilson is coming off of a disappointing season in Seattle, in which he was one of the few bright spots for the team, throwing for 3,113 yards and 25 touchdowns, with just six interceptions, and completed 64.8 percent of his passes.

You can view the entire list of Rams opponents for 2022 below:

Home: Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills

Away: Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

