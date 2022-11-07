'What the f--k?!': Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Criticizes Offense Following Loss to Buccaneers

The season-long struggle continued for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in their 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the offense once again sputtered and, ultimately, stalled in crunch time.

The frustration within the organization is evident, with Sean McVay declaring changes need to be made and players voicing their anger about the state of the team.

Among those players venting their discontent with the current state of the team is cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who had some choice words for the Rams' offense following its inability to get a first down late in the game. That failed possession - which included a premature, voluntary slide by receiver Cooper Kupp - led to a punt and gave Tom Brady one last chance to drive and beat L.A. with a touchdown pass with nine seconds remaining.

"The defense should not have had to go back on the field. Simple," Ramsey said. "Gotta have some dogs who are gonna go get it. We shouldn't come to the sideline after a big stop like that and our coaches telling us, 'We gonna to need y'all one more time.'

"Like what the f--k?! We just made a big stop, turnover on downs, with a minute and some change left and no timeouts for nobody."

Whether or not one agrees with his decision to publicly voice those criticisms, what he's saying is hard to argue.

The Buccaneers conducted a 12-play, 53-yard drive in the fourth quarter that the Rams' defense ended with a turnover on downs, giving the offense the ball with a four-point lead and a chance to run out the clock.

But instead of putting the game away, the Rams went three-and-out rather quickly, which led to Brady orchestrating the game-winning drive that sunk the defending Super Bowl champions to 3-5.

There isn't much a defense can do when your offense only manages 206 yards of total offense. Ramsey's frustration is warranted.

