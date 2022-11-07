Matthew Stafford's Rams Implode Against Tom Brady and Bucs in Tampa Bay

The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL over the first half of the season, sitting at 3-4, and averaging just over 17 points per game entering NFC playoff rematch with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

And once again, it was the same old story for the Rams, who gave up a game winning drive to Brady to lose 16-13 on Sunday.

Once again the Rams' offense largely struggled, totaling just 205 yards of offense as a unit.

But perhaps the biggest struggle of the day was from quarterback Matthew Stafford, who once again was under duress for the entirety of the contest, getting hit eight times, and sacked four times.

For the game, Stafford finished completing just 13 of 27 passes for 167 yards - 69 of which came on his lone touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp.

And Even with a hurt ankle, Kupp was once again forced able to carry the load once again for Los Angeles, catching 7 of 8 targets for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Depsite those struggles, the Rams still had every opportunity to win, needing just one first down to ice the game.

However, they were unable to do it, giving the ball back to Brady with what was simply too much time remaining on the clock.

To be fair, the Rams defense did everything it could to bring home the win, but were simply unable to withstand Brady on his final drive of the game, giving up the winning touchdown with nine seconds to go in the contest.

Following the loss, the Rams (3-5) will now head back to Los Angeles for an NFC West matchup against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

It will be the second matchup of the season between the Rams and Cardinals, with Los Angeles taking the first matchup 20-12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.