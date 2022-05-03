After being traded back to the Los Angeles Rams, Troy Hill is letting his feelings be known on how things ended in Cleveland

Newly acquired Los Angeles Rams nickel defender Troy Hill let it be known that he wasn't pleased with his exit from the Cleveland Browns. It wasn't that he was traded back to the organization he found the most success with, but rather the asking price.

"I was already motivated, but just me getting traded, especially for a fifth-round pick, I feel some type of way," Hill told reporters Monday via Zoom. "I feel disrespected. I'm definitely motivated to show what I can do & prove people wrong. I'm definitely coming out & playing with a chip on my shoulder."

The Rams needed to upgrade their cornerback position as a whole after losing Darious Williams in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill found marginal success with the Browns, but Cleveland also never utilized him to the furthest degree in terms of playing time.

In his lone season with Cleveland, Hill recorded 49 tackles, including a career-high two sacks and seven tackles for loss. He was limited to 12 games, starting four as the team's primary nickel.

"Every team has their own aspects and things you have to learn from," Hill said. "I enjoyed my time with the people and everything, but there's nothing comparable to L.A. and the organization. As you can see, this is a No. 1 organization."

Hill admitted that is was tough sitting at home while the Rams hoist a Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium. Hoping to transform Cleveland into a prominent contender, regression set for the Browns.

Injuries, lack of depth at certain positions and inconsistent play from quarterback Baker Mayfield led to Cleveland's downfall that cost them a playoff berth. Hill, 30, often looked at his situation with the Browns and compared it to his time Los Angeles.

“I don’t know if it was me just trying to compare as far as this is what a winning program [does], or if was just missing everything that was happening over here,” Hill said.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Hill signed a two-year deal to return close to his family. After the Rams selected South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant in the fourth round, general manager Les Snead made a call over to Browns GM Andrew Berry.

Hill would return to Los Angeles. The asking price? A 2023 fifth-round pick. Both sides seemed more than content getting a deal in place, especially Hill, who often would think about the California warm weather on cold nights in December.

“I was excited about being able to come back out here and get some of this sunshine, things like that,” Hill said “Being able to come back, and seeing all these familiar faces, being traded to a team that I know what to expect.”

Hill likely will begin the season as the team's starting nickel. That doesn't mean he'll hold the position as Los Angeles made sure it would address the woes internally. Along with drafting Durant, the Rams selected Georgia corner Derion Kendrick in the sixth round.

The Rams also have All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, David Long and second-year pro Robert Rochell. Rochell is expected to compete for Long in place of Williams on the perimeter while Kendrick best projects as a nickel defender due to his limited 5-10 frame.

Hill knows the defensive formation will have a similar feel under Raheem Morris as one that was run by now-Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley. Part of the reason teams were knocking down the door for Hill was due to his success in the slot as a member of the No. 1 defense in 2020.

Prior to leaving for Cleveland, Hill returned two interceptions and a fumble for touchdowns. He also recorded 77 tackles, 10 pass deflections and three total interceptions.

“In our secondary, everybody was capable of making plays,” Hill said. “You don’t want to be the weak link. So, I mean, that’s kind of what my mindset was. I always felt like once I had the ball in my hand, I could do something with it.”