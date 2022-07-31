Skip to main content

Rams BREAKING: WR Van Jefferson To See Specialist for Injury; Week 1 in Doubt?

Los Angeles Rams WR Van Jefferson will seek a second opinion on his lingering knee issue before Week 1's matchup against the Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson's status for Week 1 might be in question.

According to reports, Jefferson is expected to meet with a specialist Monday for a lingering knee issue that's hampered his development early in training camp. This offseason, the third-year receiver underwent a procedure after suffering issues during the NFC Playoffs. 

"I’ll have more information for you later," Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday following practice. "I don’t have anything right now.”

Last season, Jefferson stepped up as the team's No. 3 receiver. He finished with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He added nine catches for 102 yards in the Rams’ four playoff games on the way to a 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jefferson was expected to fight for full-time first-team reps with the departures of Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr.. Currently, he has been working on the outside along with new pass-catcher Allen Robinson, and reining Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp. 

"[I'm] really just honing in on myself, staying constant, staying consistent and being confident in my ability," Jefferson said last week. "I think it's just more about just me proving myself right than me proving other people wrong.” 

The Rams are hoping for more growth at the receiver position. Last season, both Woods and Beckham suffered torn ACLs. Former second-round pick Tutu Atwell was limited to eight games after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 8. 

Depending on the severity of Jefferson's status, Los Angeles could be moved to add another receiver. Talks with Beckham have been quiet on the Rams' front since the beginning of training camp, though both sides throughout the offseason stated they hoped to get a deal done. 

