Rams' S Jordan Fuller: LB Bobby Wagner is A 'HOF Talent But A Better Teammate'
When you reach the pinnacle of your sport and are crowned champions there is a natural sentiment to bring back the same roster and run it back to not mess with possible chemistry.
However, while keeping the same core of star players together is essential, adding talent at positions of need should not be ignored. The Los Angeles Rams followed this philosophy this offseason, following up their Super Bowl LVI victory with the addition of linebacker Bobby Wagner to shore up the linebacker position.
Wagner's addition to the Rams' defense is a big boost for a team looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions, as he brings elite talent and a veteran presence. In 2021 as a Seattle Seahawk, Wagner recorded 93 solo tackles as he showed an ability to still fly to the ball.
His talent has been on full display in training camp so far, but is not what has stood out to Rams' safety Jordan Fuller.
“Hall of Fame talent. You see all the plays he makes on the field, but I would say he's a better teammate," Fuller said. "He's definitely taken a lot of us under his wing and you can just see the leader he is."
"He has an aura about him and he's been around for a long time. You can ask him a whole bunch of questions, but he's a team-first guy too at the same time. He's going to make his plays but put his team first. That's what I love about him.”
No doubt adding Wagner to a talented Rams' defense will make a noticeable difference from a pure stats perspective. However, his impact goes beyond that. Adding his veteran presence will boost those around him on the defensive side of the ball as Wagner aims to help the Rams claim their second straight Super Bowl victory.
