Rams' Coach Sean McVay: CB Troy Hill 'Setting Right Example' for Young Guys

There is no shortage of superstars on the Los Angeles Rams roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They feature two of the best defenders in the NFL in defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

However, outside of Donald and Ramsey, there is still talent across the board for the Rams defense, as veteran cornerback, Troy Hill, returned to the Rams this offseason after spending the 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns.

Having Hill back for the Rams will be a big gain because you can never have too many talented players, but having previously spent five seasons with the Rams from 2016-2020 allows Hill to come back and play comfortably within the system.

“It's awesome. I think you see Jalen [Ramsey]’s presence out here, but anytime that you've played as much ball as Troy has … he's got a comfort in this system," McVay said.

"Being able to be here when we first started running variations of this in 2020, he played at a really high level. He's got familiarity with playing the star position, outside corner."

During his five seasons as a Ram Hill would appear in 70 games, starting in 39 of them. He racked up 167 solo tackles while recording seven interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Now, he returns to a secondary where he can offer a veteran presence and help younger guys develop without being thrown into the fire too early.

"So when you have veterans that set the right example with the way they go about their work, it's easier to be able to see instead of sometimes anything that they can say," McVay said.

Hill might not have a season as flashy as Ramsey statistically, however, his addition to this Rams team is invaluable. As the Rams look to repeat as Super Bowl champions, Hill's veteran presence with the younger Rams' defensive backs will continue to set the team up for future success.

