'All-Around Player' Van Jefferson: Wants To Do 'Whatever' He can To Help Rams Win
It is no secret that Matthew Stafford has one of the best arms in the NFL and thus a deep threat wide receiver will thrive with him at quarterback and Sean McVay scheming up plays.
That opportunity in 2021 would fall on Van Jefferson, who would find himself serving as the deep threat option after the offseason acquisition of DeSean Jackson and second round draft pick Tutu Atwell didn't really fill the role.
While he may not be a burner, Jefferson thrived in 2021 as he would have a true breakout season. Jefferson hauled in 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns, leading the Rams with an average of 16 yards per catch.
Van Jefferson
Despite that success as the team's deep threat though, Jefferson does not want to solely be a deep threat but rather a more all-around receiver.
"I just try to be an all-around player,” he said this week. “Whatever role that they want me to play, that’s the role I’m gonna do. Whatever I can do to help the team win."
Jordan Fuller on Ankle Injury: "I'm Feeling Good"
The Rams' starting free safety looks forward to his comeback in the 2022 NFL season.
Bobby Wagner Explains His New Learning Process with Rams
Wagner is one of the league’s top veterans, but he’s ready to embrace a rookie mindset with the Rams this season
Bayou Bengals Reunion?: Jarvis Landry Attempting to Recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to Saints
Landry recently took to Twitter to try and recruit Beckham Jr. to the Saints.
With the offseason addition of Allen Robinson, a big-body receiver capable of winning jump balls, to the offense will change things for the Rams. Adding Robinson to the receivers room will only make Jefferson's life easier, as he will stretch the field and allow Jefferson to continue to thrive in McVay's offense.
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!