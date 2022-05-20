'All-Around Player' Van Jefferson: Wants To Do 'Whatever' He can To Help Rams Win

It is no secret that Matthew Stafford has one of the best arms in the NFL and thus a deep threat wide receiver will thrive with him at quarterback and Sean McVay scheming up plays.

That opportunity in 2021 would fall on Van Jefferson, who would find himself serving as the deep threat option after the offseason acquisition of DeSean Jackson and second round draft pick Tutu Atwell didn't really fill the role.

While he may not be a burner, Jefferson thrived in 2021 as he would have a true breakout season. Jefferson hauled in 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns, leading the Rams with an average of 16 yards per catch.

Despite that success as the team's deep threat though, Jefferson does not want to solely be a deep threat but rather a more all-around receiver.

"I just try to be an all-around player,” he said this week. “Whatever role that they want me to play, that’s the role I’m gonna do. Whatever I can do to help the team win."



With the offseason addition of Allen Robinson, a big-body receiver capable of winning jump balls, to the offense will change things for the Rams. Adding Robinson to the receivers room will only make Jefferson's life easier, as he will stretch the field and allow Jefferson to continue to thrive in McVay's offense.

