Watch: Rams Spring Workouts in Progress

The defending champs return to the practice field to get acclimated before training camp begins.

After a hard-fought Super Bowl-winning campaign, the defending champion Los Angeles Rams are back on the practice field before OTAs. With spring workouts wrapping up the Rams social media team was active in posting videos and photos on Twitter.

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp was posted getting some reps running what looked like half-speed routes. In the 2021-22 NFL season, Kupp won the triple crown, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Alongside a 145-reception, 1947-yard, 16-touchdown season, Kupp posted an all-time playoff run, going for 33 receptions, 478 yards, and 6 touchdowns.

His postseason run saw him light up opposing secondaries on a consistent basis, but especially during clutch time. Fans will remember his late-game heroics against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he beat coverage deep against a Cover Zero blitz to put Los Angeles in field goal range. His production on the last drive

The social media team also highlighted newly acquired linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner signed a 5-year $50 million contract after being released by the Seattle Seahawks in a surprise move after the 2021 NFL season. Wager has been a perennial All-Pro linebacker, making the First-Team in 2014 and 2016-2020, and the Second-Team in 2015 and 2021. With 23.5 career sacks, 11 career interceptions, and 1383 combined tackles, Wagner has cemented himself as one of the best interior linebackers the NFL has ever seen.

Based on the tweet, it also looks like Wagner will be wearing the number 45 this season.

Though these spring workouts have been unpadded and have mainly been a combination of workouts and 7-on-7 walkthroughs, they are the first glance fans have had at new players such as Wagner in Los Angeles gear. With OTAs approaching in June, it's only a matter of time before these star players suit up for the real deal.