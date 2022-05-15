Could Rams' Cooper Kupp Be Even Better This Season? Sean McVay Says Yes
As impressive of a 2021-2022 season it was for Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp, playing even better headed into his sixth year in the league seems almost impossible.
And yet, Rams coach Sean McVay predicts an even better season in the works for his No. 1 receiver, even if he doesn't win another receiving triple crown. McVay spoke Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show to explain the ways in which he sees this happening.
Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp
“I do believe Cooper Kupp is going to play better next year,” McVay said. “Now, whether or not the stats reflect that is a totally different conversation. But the consistency at which he plays, the way that he’ll continue to perfect his craft of running routes, being a part of the blocking surface, helping mentor guys in his group or really just his teammates, continuing to lead at a higher level. He is gonna get better because he works at it the right way and he’s wired physically and mentally the right way. He’s such a stud.”
McVay has always been an optimistic and positive coaching figure throughout his time with the Rams, making it hard to envision him saying Kupp won't perform even better this season.
Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp
Sean McVay
But he makes excellent points. As Kupp continues to gain veteran experience, parts of his game that often go unnoticed by the average fan will only continue to improve.
Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.: Destined to Join Jarvis Landry, Sign with Saints?
Will OBJ be back in Louisiana with a New Orleans Saints team that is building via The Buddy System?
ESPN Predicts Rams to Sign Veteran Nose Tackle
The free-agent nose tackle could provide interior stability against opposing run offenses.
Rams vs Bills Opening Odds: Already Underdogs?
After a resounding Super Bowl win, the Los Angeles Rams will face tough competition their first game back.
Still, it would be quite the spectacle to see Kupp top his performance from a season ago. In what was one of the best individual seasons in league history, the 2017 third-round pick out of Eastern Washington led the league in catches (145) receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) while averaging 13.4 yards per catch.
The receptions and yard totals were both good for second all-time in a single season.
The Rams begin OTA's on May 23.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!