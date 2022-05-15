Skip to main content

Could Rams' Cooper Kupp Be Even Better This Season? Sean McVay Says Yes

On top of leading the league in all three major receiving categories and winning Offensive Player of the Year, Kupp was named Super Bowl LVI MVP following LA's win over the Bengals

As impressive of a 2021-2022 season it was for Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp, playing even better headed into his sixth year in the league seems almost impossible.

And yet, Rams coach Sean McVay predicts an even better season in the works for his No. 1 receiver, even if he doesn't win another receiving triple crown. McVay spoke Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show to explain the ways in which he sees this happening.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores the go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 3765

Cooper Kupp

“I do believe Cooper Kupp is going to play better next year,” McVay said. “Now, whether or not the stats reflect that is a totally different conversation. But the consistency at which he plays, the way that he’ll continue to perfect his craft of running routes, being a part of the blocking surface, helping mentor guys in his group or really just his teammates, continuing to lead at a higher level. He is gonna get better because he works at it the right way and he’s wired physically and mentally the right way. He’s such a stud.”

McVay has always been an optimistic and positive coaching figure throughout his time with the Rams, making it hard to envision him saying Kupp won't perform even better this season.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp

kupp

Cooper Kupp

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gestures against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sean McVay

But he makes excellent points. As Kupp continues to gain veteran experience, parts of his game that often go unnoticed by the average fan will only continue to improve.

Still, it would be quite the spectacle to see Kupp top his performance from a season ago. In what was one of the best individual seasons in league history, the 2017 third-round pick out of Eastern Washington led the league in catches (145) receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) while averaging 13.4 yards per catch.

The receptions and yard totals were both good for second all-time in a single season.

The Rams begin OTA's on May 23.

