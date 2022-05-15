Could Rams' Cooper Kupp Be Even Better This Season? Sean McVay Says Yes

On top of leading the league in all three major receiving categories and winning Offensive Player of the Year, Kupp was named Super Bowl LVI MVP following LA's win over the Bengals

As impressive of a 2021-2022 season it was for Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp, playing even better headed into his sixth year in the league seems almost impossible.

And yet, Rams coach Sean McVay predicts an even better season in the works for his No. 1 receiver, even if he doesn't win another receiving triple crown. McVay spoke Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show to explain the ways in which he sees this happening.

“I do believe Cooper Kupp is going to play better next year,” McVay said. “Now, whether or not the stats reflect that is a totally different conversation. But the consistency at which he plays, the way that he’ll continue to perfect his craft of running routes, being a part of the blocking surface, helping mentor guys in his group or really just his teammates, continuing to lead at a higher level. He is gonna get better because he works at it the right way and he’s wired physically and mentally the right way. He’s such a stud.”

McVay has always been an optimistic and positive coaching figure throughout his time with the Rams, making it hard to envision him saying Kupp won't perform even better this season.

But he makes excellent points. As Kupp continues to gain veteran experience, parts of his game that often go unnoticed by the average fan will only continue to improve.

Still, it would be quite the spectacle to see Kupp top his performance from a season ago. In what was one of the best individual seasons in league history, the 2017 third-round pick out of Eastern Washington led the league in catches (145) receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) while averaging 13.4 yards per catch.

The receptions and yard totals were both good for second all-time in a single season.

The Rams begin OTA's on May 23.

