Sluggish Rams Trail 49ers 14-6 at Half

A complete recap of the first half between the Rams and 49ers.

It might be hard to imagine that a team coming off of a Super Bowl win in the season prior would have an Achilles heel, but the Los Angeles Rams seemingly do. That Achilles heel?

The San Francisco 49ers. 

Yes, the Rams dispatched the 49ers in the NFC Championship en route to their Super Bowl, but they have not won a regular season game against San Francisco since 2018. 

No, one game does not define a season. While the Rams look to repeat, getting the 49ers off their back will show they're capable of doing so. 

However, through one quarter of play Monday night, this game seemed to be heading towards a low scoring, defensive battle. A patchwork Rams offensive line had trouble containing the 49ers defensive front. The Rams defense held the 49ers in check outside of a Jeff Wilson 32-yard touchdown run for a 7-3 lead.

A seemingly uneventful first half changed in the blink of an eye as 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel plucked a Jimmy Garoppolo pass out of the air and raced for a 57-yard touchdown to give San Francisco a 14-6 lead with a little more than two minutes left in the second quarter. 

San Francisco took that lead into the break, outgained the Rams 187-102 in total yardage and registering four sacks. If the Rams can't get it going on offense and keep Matthew Stafford upright in the process, it will be a long second half in this one. 

The Rams will start the second half on defense. 

