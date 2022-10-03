Live In-Game Updates: Cooper Kupp Hot on 1st Drive, Rams Lead Niners 3-0

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers meet at Levi's Stadium on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 4 action.

A rivalry that has become one of the NFL's best over the years, the Rams and Niners clash for the first time since last season's NFC Championship, which saw LA prevail 20-17 before going to win Super Bowl LVI.

But it was the Niners who won the regular-season series, dominating the Rams 31-10 in the first meeting in San Francisco before pulling out an epic comeback to win 27-24 in overtime and secure a playoff berth.

"It's the next one," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford Thursday of Monday night's matchup.

That seems to be the expected veteran philosophy for the Rams against a heated NFC West rival. But even Stafford, who struggled against the Niners last season, couldn't hide some of the added weight that the game brings before quickly downplaying it.

"It feels like a big one," Stafford said. "Every game in the NFL is a big one. They all feel pretty big to me. But it is, like you said, a divisional game, on the road, Sunday at one…Monday night probably used to excite me a little bit more. It's a game that we're playing."

The Niners lead the all-time series 75-68-3 headed into the 147th meeting between the two teams. The Rams had lost seven of the last 10 - including six in a row dating back to 2019 - before last season's win in the conference championship.

The Niners win the coin toss and will defer to the second half. The Rams receive the opening kickoff and will begin at their own 25-yard line.

FIRST QUARTER

Stafford begins the opening drive with three completions to receiver Cooper Kupp, who total 27 yards. But the 14-play, 54-yard drive was halted when Stafford was sacked at the Niners 28-yard line.

FIELD GOAL RAMS: The Rams had to settle for a 39-yard field goal from kicker Matt Gay to take a 3-0 lead after the opening drive.

Rams 3, Niners 0

