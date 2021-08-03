Rams Camp: Matthew Stafford Injury Update

After being eliminated in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year by the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Rams knew it needed to try and upgrade the quarterback position.

By trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason, the Rams pushed its chips all in and are set to make a serious Super Bowl run in 2021.

However, Rams fans now find themselves holding their breaths after Monday's practice where Stafford left early with a thumb injury.

The injury is not necessarily one that will keep Stafford out for a significant amount of time, but any time your quarterback goes down, it's concerning to say the least. Especially one that you traded multiple draft picks to acquire.

First reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Stafford's thumb is swollen, but X-rays came back negative. It's likely Stafford sits out of practice for a few days, but nothing more than that.

The thumb Stafford injured is one he's had surgery on before, so that adds to the concern level. Second-string quarterback John Wolford took the rest of the first-team snaps after Stafford's injury Monday.

