Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGamedayRamDigest+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Rams Camp: Matthew Stafford Injury Update

Locked On Rams: LA Rams Training Camp Day 5 Practice Recap
Author:

After being eliminated in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year by the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Rams knew it needed to try and upgrade the quarterback position.

By trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason, the Rams pushed its chips all in and are set to make a serious Super Bowl run in 2021.

However, Rams fans now find themselves holding their breaths after Monday's practice where Stafford left early with a thumb injury.

The injury is not necessarily one that will keep Stafford out for a significant amount of time, but any time your quarterback goes down, it's concerning to say the least. Especially one that you traded multiple draft picks to acquire.

First reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Stafford's thumb is swollen, but X-rays came back negative. It's likely Stafford sits out of practice for a few days, but nothing more than that.

The thumb Stafford injured is one he's had surgery on before, so that adds to the concern level. Second-string quarterback John Wolford took the rest of the first-team snaps after Stafford's injury Monday.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16478390
Play

Rams Camp: Matthew Stafford Injury Update

Locked On Rams: LA Rams Training Camp Day 5 Practice Recap

USATSI_12104536
Play

Former Rams CB Aqib Talib Gets TV Job: How to Watch

Former Rams cornerback Aqib Talib will be broadcasting an abundance of games throughout the 2021 season.

Screen Shot 2021-07-30 at 2.56.20 PM
Play

Meet 'Baby Gronk': The 8-Year-Old Football Celebrity

Los Angeles is the mecca of bridging the gap between Hollywood, fame and sports... Exactly what 'Baby Gronk' is seeking.

READ MORE: Madden 22 Ratings: How Many L.A. Rams Are Top 10 At Their Position?

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas provides an update from Rams' practice in regards to Stafford's thumb injury.

He also discusses running back Darrell Henderson's most recent press conference and shares The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue's risers and fallers, including safeties Terrell Burgess and Jordan Fuller.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Colts QB Carson Wentz is Out; What That Means For Rams

USATSI_16478390
News

Rams Camp: Matthew Stafford Injury Update

USATSI_12104536
News

Former Rams CB Aqib Talib Gets TV Job: How to Watch

Screen Shot 2021-07-30 at 2.56.20 PM
News

Meet 'Baby Gronk': The 8-Year-Old Football Celebrity

stafford LA clutch
News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Injury Update: How's His Thumb?

USATSI_15299662
News

Rams Camp: Injury Bug Continues To Bite

NFL
News

New Rams WR DeSean Jackson Already Making An Impact

Donald - Ramsey
News

Madden 22 Ratings: How Many L.A. Rams Are Top 10 At Their Position?

wentz colts red
News

Colts QB Carson Wentz is Out; What That Means For Rams