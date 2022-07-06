Rams 'One Pressing Move' - Another Matthew Stafford Weapon

There is a veteran still waiting to know his future in LA: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Did the Los Angeles Rams do enough this offseason to hold off the rest of the NFL and repeat as Super Bowl champions? The Rams seemed to have passed the offseason test with flying colors, adding substantial star talent to a roster that was already one of the NFL's best.

However, there is still work to do, especially considering how each NFC West team has seemingly improved this offseason.

Beckham revealed he played through a torn ACL during the back half of the season and still nearly won the Super Bowl MVP before his knee gave out for good. To start the game, OBJ caught two passes for 52 yards and one touchdown before being sidelined with an ACL tear.

According to Bleacher Report, signing Beckham Jr. is the most "pressing move'' for the Rams.

Head coach Sean McVay hasn't been shy about wanting wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back in a Los Angeles Rams uniform. "Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team," McVay said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher) in May. "He's a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He's a great teammate."The comments came a month after Beckham tweeted he'd love to re-sign whenever the Rams send him a "real offer." Beckham's market won't be lucrative since he's still recovering from said injury. Another chance to thrive in the Rams' system is his best path toward getting the eventual payday he wants.

The Rams did re-sign stars Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp... Will Beckham Jr. be next? Beckham caught 27 passes on 48 targets for 305 yards in eight games with the Rams last season. We agree with B/R that there is no doubting he helped the team to their Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals ... But is there concern from LA that the 29-year-old receiver might not ever return to 100 percent?

Beckham Jr. underwent successful surgery to repair the ACL tear on February 22 and has been rehabbing to try to return for the start of the 2022 season. However, the expected timeline for return is November at the earliest. This marks the second time Beckham has faced the recovery of battling back from a torn ACL. In 2020, he suffered the same injury, holding him to just seven games during his second season in Cleveland.

It is highly unlikely that Beckham Jr. suits up on Sept. 8, when the Rams open up the NFL season as underdogs to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. The expectations are high for LA as they attempt to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions in nearly 20 years when the New England Patriots won it all in 2003 and 2004.

But first, LA has an important decision to make regarding Beckham Jr.