Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘I Really Want Him Back’ - Rams Coach Sean McVay

That’s the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams.” - McVay on OBJ

“I really want him back.”

There has not been much volume in regard to Odell Beckham Jr. noise regarding free agency recently.

Maybe Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay intends on fixing that, issuing a clear statement on how much he hopes the colorful nine-year veteran returns to be part of the Rams’ Super Bowl offense.

USATSI_17691614

Super Bowl heroes

USATSI_16743726

Aaron Donald

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham

“Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team,” McVay said during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" (hat-tip NFL.com) this week. “He’s a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He’s a great teammate.”

Beckham ended his single Rams season with both a Super Bowl ring and an ACL tear sustained during the title game.

The defending champions keep making moves in the receivers room, with the trade of Robert Woods, the signing of Allen Robinson and a plan to raise and extend Cooper Kupp.

But there is apparently still room for OBJ - who has made it clear that staying in Los Angeles is his preferred choice - even though his rehab will keep him off the field for the early portion of the 2022 NFL season.

mcv odell staff rams

Together again?

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

OBJ

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell injured

“Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That’s the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams.”

That “want,” some might say, is only talk until a contract is signed. But both parties seem sincere in their desire - so maybe some “noise” is on the way.

