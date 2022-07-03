Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Played Part of Last Season with 'No ACL'

We thought OBJ tore his ACL in the Super Bowl. Was it already injured earlier in the season?

Odell Beckham Jr. just dropped a bomb on the football world.

Beckham has disclosed on Twitter that he “really played the whole back half of the season without an ACL, and won a Super Bowl!”

If the Tweet is true, the new ACL he received in 2020 while with the Browns didn't fail in the Super Bowl last February. It would have to have torn again sometime mid-season ... or before.

And if that's the case, who's to say it wasn't already injured when he left Cleveland? Usually when a player signs with a team, the physical exam doesn't include an MRI unless there is reason to suspect he needs one.

If the knee appeared stable at the time of his signing, then the Rams would not have requested the MRI.

Either way, Beckham Jr. has since had surgery to repair the ACL a second time. And he remains unsigned for 2022. Those two items are most certainly related, as there are apparently no teams willing to take a shot on him since he might not be available until late in the regular season.

When he had the same surgery in 2020 the recovery time was 11 months.

The Rams maintain that they want Beckham Jr. back. But the longer they wait, the bigger the chance is that they lose out on his services. There are several teams that could benefit from a healthy Beckham Jr., even if he's not available until late. Tampa Bay, Dallas, New England, Buffalo, Kansas City, and Cincinnati could all benefit from Beckham Jr. with him on the roster for a playoff run.

His legacy has been tainted by his time in both New York and Cleveland, where he showed signs of selfishness and discontent. But his skills and abilities were never questioned, and he kept his nose clean during his time in Los Angeles, and there isn't a team in the league that couldn't use him to make their team better.

The only remaining question is who will benefit next?

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.