Odell Beckham Jr. Sign Wish: 5 Teams Include Rams, Not Cowboys As Injured WR Plans Return

Is Odell Beckham Jr. a sure-fire lock to re-join the Los Angeles Rams?

While the media continues to report - well, speculate - that Odell Beckham Jr. is either ...

1) A sure-fire lock to re-join the Los Angeles Rams ...

or

2) A candidate to sign with the Dallas Cowboys ... 

Maybe we should simply pay attention to what OBJ himself is saying.

And he's saying "yes'' to the Rams - in terms of being on his five-team wish list.

And he's not saying "yes'' to the Cowboys in that same regard.

NFL Media reports that Beckham is targeting a mid-November return to play. But where? The subject came up (again) late this week when former Cowboys player Marcus Spears, working for ESPN, suggested - no, pleaded! - that Beckham sign with Dallas.

A ridiculous idea? The oddsmakers, a former OBJ teammate on the Giants and, privately, members of Beckham’s circle, don’t think so.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, though - if they even care, given that they seem to think they’re fine with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup - Odell seemingly made it clear that he had no interest in coming to Dallas.

OBJ, still a free agent as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals, should be available to help a team later this season. November? Sounds good.

And who does he want to help?

Beckham’s Twitter exchange with Spears revealed the five teams he would prefer to join …

Spears made a list, to which Beckham responded, "We see eye-to-eye.''

The list (likely in no particular order)?

*Chiefs

*Packers

*Rams

*Bills

*Ravens

There is sense in each of those, with the Rams (this week’s Cowboys foe) and Bills being most vocal in either desire or confidence.

Part of Beckham’s reason for patience: He can wait while evaluating each suitor’s Super Bowl chance. So the Rams can increase their odds of signing him, maybe, by winning today. And the Cowboys, in at least this area, cannot do the same.

