Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 1 vs. Bears

The final injury report ahead of the Rams vs. Bears Week 1 game has been released.

The Los Angeles Rams have encountered their fair share of injuries during training camp and the preseason, but their final injury report ahead of Week 1 looks relatively healthy.

Final Injury Report for Week 1:

Doubtful

WR Ben Skowronek (forearm)

The following players did not have a game status listed, indicating they will play Sunday.

DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee)

OLB Terrell Lewis (rest)

OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)

WR DeSean Jackson (rest)

Overall, a pretty clean slate for the Rams regarding injuries as they look to get off to a quick start in Week 1.

Coach Sean McVay sat more players in the preseason than any other team in an effort to keep his players healthy for this time of year. Now, it's showtime and they'll get their first crack at things on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.