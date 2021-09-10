September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 1 vs. Bears

The final injury report ahead of the Rams vs. Bears Week 1 game has been released.
Author:

The Los Angeles Rams have encountered their fair share of injuries during training camp and the preseason, but their final injury report ahead of Week 1 looks relatively healthy.

Final Injury Report for Week 1:

Doubtful

  • WR Ben Skowronek (forearm)

The following players did not have a game status listed, indicating they will play Sunday.

  • DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee)
  • OLB Terrell Lewis (rest)
  • OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
  • WR DeSean Jackson (rest)

Recommended Articles

IMG-0358
Play

Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 1 vs. Bears

The final injury report ahead of the Rams vs. Bears Week 1 matchup has been released.

IMG-0351
Play

Rams DT Aaron Donald Says he Feels Smarter Entering age 30 Season

Will Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald take things to greater heights in 2021?

IMG-0357
Play

Rams vs. Bears: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Rams take on the Bears in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football. Here's how to watch and listen to the season opener.

Overall, a pretty clean slate for the Rams regarding injuries as they look to get off to a quick start in Week 1. 

Coach Sean McVay sat more players in the preseason than any other team in an effort to keep his players healthy for this time of year. Now, it's showtime and they'll get their first crack at things on Sunday Night Football. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0358
News

Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 1 vs. Bears

IMG-0351
News

Rams DT Aaron Donald Says he Feels Smarter Entering age 30 Season

IMG-0357
News

Rams vs. Bears: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

IMG-0355
News

Rams Activate OG Coleman Shelton off Reserve/COVID-19 List | NFL Tracker

IMG-0350
News

Rams' 2021 Week-by-Week Schedule Predictions

IMG-0337
News

Rams TE Tyler Higbee Restructures Contract

IMG-0280
News

2021 SI Fan Nation Team Publisher NFL Season Predictions

IMG-0306
News

Matthew Stafford Eager to Make His Highly Anticipated Rams Debut