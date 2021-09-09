2021 SI Fan Nation Team Publisher NFL Season Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills are clear front-runners for the 2021 NFL season.

Looking for a dark horse Super Bowl team this season? Based on the results from Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation team publishers, the ballots don't show much of a variety for the 2021 NFL season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills made up the NFL's conference championship weekend last season, so it makes sense that they would enter 2021 as favorites to win their division and go well beyond that.

From a survey that featured 28 SI Fan Nation team publishers and editors, the results show the inevitable — the 2021 NFL playoffs will look similar to 2020.

One quarter of the publishers/editors have the same final four teams in the conference championship weekend as last season. Plus, 15 have Buffalo and Kansas City in a rematch for the AFC Championship game, as is the case for Green Bay and Tampa Bay, with 15 selecting them for the NFC Championship game.

Furthermore, every single ballot featured either Kansas City or Buffalo in the AFC Championship game. As was the same for Tampa Bay and Green Bay in the NFC Championship game.

In terms of the Super Bowl, the predictions produced only three different AFC teams appearing in the big game: Buffalo, Kansas City and Cleveland. The NFC has six different representatives, with the Rams, Arizona, New Orleans and Seattle joining Tampa Bay and Green Bay.

Three divisions produced a unanimous projected winner — Kansas City, Green Bay and Tampa Bay — and Buffalo came within one vote of making it four.

On the flip side, the consensus has the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions all finishing last in the AFC East, AFC North and NFC North, respectively. Houston was one vote away from being a unanimous last-place choice in the AFC South.

The most contested race, based on the predictions of the team publishers/editors, will be the NFC West. Each team got at least one first-place vote and only one point separated the 49ers and Rams based on a formula of one point for a first-place finish, two points for second-place finish, etc., with the lowest point total being the highest predicted finish.

Here is the Ram Digest ballot, followed by the SI Fan Nation consensus results and each of the other 27 publishers polled:

NICK COTHREL, Ram Digest

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, L.A. Chargers, Miami

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams

SI FAN NATION PUBLISHER DIVISION RACES CONSENSUS (*-indicates unanimous)

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets*

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati*

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City*

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay*

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit*

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay*

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

ALAIN POUPART, All Dolphins

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland

NICK FIERRO, Bills Central

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Denver

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Denver.

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland.

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Philadelphia

3. Washington

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle.

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo

MIKE D'ABATE, Patriot Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo

TODD KARPOVICH, Raven Country

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2, Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Baltimore

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Philadelphia

3. Washington

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay

JAMES RAPIEN, All Bengals

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, Indianapolis

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Philadelphia

3. Dallas

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. Seattle

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, San Francisco

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay

PETE SMITH, Browns Digest

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Cleveland over Tampa Bay



NOAH STRACKBEIN, All Steelers

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. New York Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Pittsburgh

2. Cleveland

3. Baltimore

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Washington

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay

COLE THOMPSON, Texans Daily

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Miami, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City



NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. Carolina

3. New Orleans

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Dallas, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over L.A. Rams

JOHN SHIPLEY, Jaguar Report

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay

JOSHUA BRISCO, Arrowhead Report

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, L.A. Rams

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay

HONDO CARPENTER, Raider Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Las Vegas

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Washington, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay

FERNANDO RAMIREZ, Charger Report

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. N.Y. Giants

3. Dallas

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. Atlanta

3. New Orleans

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo

TIMM HAMM, Cowboy Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Las Vegas

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City

PATRICIA TRAINA, Giants Country

AFC EAST

1. New England

2. Buffalo

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Buffalo, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. N.Y. Giants

3. Dallas

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. L.A. Rams

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Giants, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland

ED KRACZ, Eagle Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. Arizona

3. L.A. Rams

4. Seattle

NFC wild cards: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Dallas

NFC Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay

DAVID HARRISON, Washington Football

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland

GENE CHAMBERLAIN, Bear Digest

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Houston

4. Jacksonville

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, New England

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams

JOHN MAAKARON, All Lions

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Pittsburgh

3. Baltimore

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay

BILL HUBER, Packer Central

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City

WILL RAGATZ, Inside the Vikings

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Denver

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Denver, New England

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. Seattle

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Seattle, San Francisco, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Seattle over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Seattle

DAVE HOLCOMB, Falcon Report

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Pittsburgh

2. Baltimore

3. Cleveland

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Las Vegas

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Miami, Las Vegas

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Pittsburgh

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN, All Panthers

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Miami, Baltimore

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. Seattle

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, Los Angeles

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay

KYLE MOSLEY, Saints News Network

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. Arizona

4. Los Angeles Rams

NFC wild cards: Washington, San Francisco, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: New Orleans over Green Bay

Super Bowl: New Orleans over Kansas City

ZACH GOODALL, All Bucs

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Pittsburgh

3. Baltimore

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Minnesota, San Francisco, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland

HOWARD BALZER, All Cardinals

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, L.A. Rams, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland

GRANT COHN, All 49ers

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo.

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. N.Y. Giants

3. Dallas

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. Atlanta

3. New Orleans

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Arizona

2. L.A. Rams

3. San Francisco

4. Seattle

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: Arizona over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Arizona

CORBIN SMITH, Seahawk Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Denver

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, New England

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. L.A. Rams

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: New Orleans, L.A. Rams, San Francisco

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Seattle

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.