2021 SI Fan Nation Team Publisher NFL Season Predictions
Looking for a dark horse Super Bowl team this season? Based on the results from Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation team publishers, the ballots don't show much of a variety for the 2021 NFL season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills made up the NFL's conference championship weekend last season, so it makes sense that they would enter 2021 as favorites to win their division and go well beyond that.
From a survey that featured 28 SI Fan Nation team publishers and editors, the results show the inevitable — the 2021 NFL playoffs will look similar to 2020.
One quarter of the publishers/editors have the same final four teams in the conference championship weekend as last season. Plus, 15 have Buffalo and Kansas City in a rematch for the AFC Championship game, as is the case for Green Bay and Tampa Bay, with 15 selecting them for the NFC Championship game.
Furthermore, every single ballot featured either Kansas City or Buffalo in the AFC Championship game. As was the same for Tampa Bay and Green Bay in the NFC Championship game.
In terms of the Super Bowl, the predictions produced only three different AFC teams appearing in the big game: Buffalo, Kansas City and Cleveland. The NFC has six different representatives, with the Rams, Arizona, New Orleans and Seattle joining Tampa Bay and Green Bay.
Three divisions produced a unanimous projected winner — Kansas City, Green Bay and Tampa Bay — and Buffalo came within one vote of making it four.
On the flip side, the consensus has the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions all finishing last in the AFC East, AFC North and NFC North, respectively. Houston was one vote away from being a unanimous last-place choice in the AFC South.
The most contested race, based on the predictions of the team publishers/editors, will be the NFC West. Each team got at least one first-place vote and only one point separated the 49ers and Rams based on a formula of one point for a first-place finish, two points for second-place finish, etc., with the lowest point total being the highest predicted finish.
Here is the Ram Digest ballot, followed by the SI Fan Nation consensus results and each of the other 27 publishers polled:
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, L.A. Chargers, Miami
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams
-------------------------------------------------------------------
SI FAN NATION PUBLISHER DIVISION RACES CONSENSUS (*-indicates unanimous)
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets*
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati*
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City*
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay*
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit*
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay*
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Denver.
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland.
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Philadelphia
3. Washington
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle.
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2, Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Baltimore
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Philadelphia
3. Washington
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, Indianapolis
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Philadelphia
3. Dallas
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. Seattle
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, San Francisco
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Cleveland over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. New York Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Pittsburgh
2. Cleveland
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Washington
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Miami, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Carolina
3. New Orleans
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Dallas, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over L.A. Rams
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
JOSHUA BRISCO, Arrowhead Report
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, L.A. Rams
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Las Vegas
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Washington, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
FERNANDO RAMIREZ, Charger Report
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. N.Y. Giants
3. Dallas
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Atlanta
3. New Orleans
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Las Vegas
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City
-------------------------------------------------------------------
PATRICIA TRAINA, Giants Country
AFC EAST
1. New England
2. Buffalo
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Buffalo, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. N.Y. Giants
3. Dallas
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. L.A. Rams
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Giants, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. Arizona
3. L.A. Rams
4. Seattle
NFC wild cards: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Dallas
NFC Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
DAVID HARRISON, Washington Football
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Houston
4. Jacksonville
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, New England
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Pittsburgh
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City
-------------------------------------------------------------------
WILL RAGATZ, Inside the Vikings
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Denver, New England
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. Seattle
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, San Francisco, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Seattle over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Seattle
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Pittsburgh
2. Baltimore
3. Cleveland
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Las Vegas
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Miami, Las Vegas
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Pittsburgh
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN, All Panthers
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Miami, Baltimore
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. Seattle
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, Los Angeles
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
KYLE MOSLEY, Saints News Network
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. Arizona
4. Los Angeles Rams
NFC wild cards: Washington, San Francisco, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: New Orleans over Green Bay
Super Bowl: New Orleans over Kansas City
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Pittsburgh
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Minnesota, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, L.A. Rams, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo.
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. N.Y. Giants
3. Dallas
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Atlanta
3. New Orleans
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Arizona
2. L.A. Rams
3. San Francisco
4. Seattle
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: Arizona over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Arizona
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, New England
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. L.A. Rams
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, L.A. Rams, San Francisco
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Seattle
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest.