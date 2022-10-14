Running back Cam Akers is not at practice on Friday, will not play for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and as head coach Sean McVay is announcing that he and the club are "working through some things,'' is seems obvious that the end of Akers career in L.A. might be on the horizon.

Does "working through some things'' mean the Rams are working on trading the up-and-down runner, who began the year playing very little in Week 1, causing McVay to say he needs to see more "urgency'' from the player?

Even with some more recent upticks, that was a damning quote.

More recently, McVay told reporters that he is “pleased” with the former second-round pick's work ... and yet Akers had a limited role in the recent game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’ve liked the way that he’s responded,” McVay said. “The opportunities were a little bit more minimized ... for a lot of different reasons ...''

Among those reasons: The Rams offense is stuck in a ditch, and Akers isn't doing enough ... or isn't capable of doing enough ... or isn't being allowed to do enough ... to fix it.

Said McVay: "That’s why football’s the greatest team sport and we’ve all got to be a little bit better, and it starts with me.”

Is Akers still a viable option in Los Angeles’ backfield beyond this week's game against Carolina? Is a trade dump of a maybe-unhappy former second-round pick who is just 23 the right way to go?

"Working through things'' can have a lot of meanings. But most of them are not positive.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.