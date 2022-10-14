Skip to main content

Rams BREAKING: Trade of RB Cam Akers - OUT for Week 6 - Root of Coach Sean McVay 'Working Through Things' Comment?

Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and is seems obvious that the end of Akers career in L.A. might be on the horizon.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Running back Cam Akers is not at practice on Friday, will not play for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and as head coach Sean McVay is announcing that he and the club are "working through some things,'' is seems obvious that the end of Akers career in L.A. might be on the horizon.

Does "working through some things'' mean the Rams are working on trading the up-and-down runner, who began the year playing very little in Week 1, causing McVay to say he needs to see more "urgency'' from the player?

Even with some more recent upticks, that was a damning quote.

More recently, McVay told reporters that he is “pleased” with the former second-round pick's work ... and yet Akers had a limited role in the recent game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’ve liked the way that he’s responded,” McVay said. “The opportunities were a little bit more minimized ... for a lot of different reasons ...''

Among those reasons: The Rams offense is stuck in a ditch, and Akers isn't doing enough ... or isn't capable of doing enough ... or isn't being allowed to do enough ... to fix it.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

christian mccaffrey
Play

'Cooper Kupp of RBs': Rams Coach Has Unique Praise for Panthers' Christian McCaffrey

Los Angeles Rams coordinator Raheem Morris looked toward his own team to draw comparisons for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

By Zach Dimmitt
matthew stafford 3211
Play

Rams vs. Panthers Preview: Missing LA Offense; Odds, Tickets

The Rams hope to bounce back after scoring just one touchdown in the last two weeks.

By Bri Amaranthus
noteboom
Play

Rams OT Joe Noteboom 'Developing' - But Is He Running Out of Time?

The Los Angeles Rams made a significant investment in left tackle Joe Noteboom this offseason, but his early-season struggles seem to have Rams coach Sean McVay growing impatient.

By Daniel Flick

Said McVay: "That’s why football’s the greatest team sport and we’ve all got to be a little bit better, and it starts with me.”

Is Akers still a viable option in Los Angeles’ backfield beyond this week's game against Carolina? Is a trade dump of a maybe-unhappy former second-round pick who is just 23 the right way to go?

"Working through things'' can have a lot of meanings. But most of them are not positive.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

christian mccaffrey
News

'Cooper Kupp of RBs': Rams Coach Has Unique Praise for Panthers' Christian McCaffrey

By Zach Dimmitt
matthew stafford 3211
News

Rams vs. Panthers Preview: Missing LA Offense; Odds, Tickets

By Bri Amaranthus
noteboom
News

Rams OT Joe Noteboom 'Developing' - But Is He Running Out of Time?

By Daniel Flick
Snip20221013_16
News

Can Rams, Sean McVay Look to the Past For Answers to the Present?

By Geoff Magliochetti
Matthew Stafford
News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: 'We've Got to Do A Better Job Putting Up Points'

By Connor Zimmerlee
kupp donald
News

Cooper Kupp & Aaron Donald OUT of Rams Practice; Will They Play Vs. Panthers?

By Mike Fisher
American football player Odell Beckham Jr before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.
News

Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Loved’ by Rams - So Why Doesn’t Sean McVay Sign Him?

By Matt Galatzan
Snip20221012_3
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Claims Rams Denied Him Return 'Home'

By Geoff Magliochetti