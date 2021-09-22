Broncos Sign LB Micah Kiser off Rams' Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams have a formidable unit of inside linebackers, but on Wednesday, the team will be losing one as he signs elsewhere.
First reported by Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, Kiser is heading to the Denver Broncos as they've signed him off the Rams practice squad.
While Kiser spent this season on the Los Angeles practice squad, he was activated for the Rams' Week 2 game in Indianapolis. However, Kiser only played on special teams against the Colts.
Last season, Kiser started nine games for the Rams before being sidelined as a result of a knee injury. In 2020, he registered 77 tackles and three pass breakups.
With Denver needing linebacker help after facing injuries at the position, Kiser will presumably get the opportunity to play more than what he has through two games on the Rams this season.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos gave Kiser a one-year, $600,000 deal that is fully guaranteed.
