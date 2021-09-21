NFC West Roundup: A Look at the Division After Week 2

After a strong start by the NFC West division, where do things stack up as we head into Week 3?

The NFC West includes three teams that possess undefeated records and four that at least hold one win over the opening two weeks.

With weeks one and two now behind us, let's assess their overall performance and how things currently stack up in the division.

Here's is our 2021 NFC West roundup following the completion of Week 2:

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams still came out with a victory in Week 2 against the Colts, but it didn't nearly look like the game they put on display a week ago when they dismantled the Chicago Bears. The Rams trailed in this game for the first time this season, and ultimately quarterback Matthew Stafford showed resilience to fight back and score a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

The Rams did show progress in stopping the run, holding running back Jonathan Taylor to 51 yards on 15 carries. Los Angeles even ran the ball better themselves, reaching the 100-yard rushing threshold for the first time in two weeks, and averaged 4.4 yards per attempt in rushes from Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel combined.

The Rams will have a massive test in Week 3 as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers come marching into town. As both 2-0 teams look to remain undefeated, this showdown will determine who the more superior team is through the early stages of the 2021 season.

Record: 2-0

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers' efficiency in which it took to obtain their second win of the season wasn't the prettiest of all games, but nonetheless, they sit tied atop the NFC West.

One positive that the 49ers did present in Week 2 – their defense. They held the Eagles to just one touchdown and 11 total points. Defensive end Nick Bosa was a game wrecker, registering two sacks, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss. The 49ers will need more help from the offense in games moving forward as they look to stay in stride with the highly competitive NFC West.

San Francisco will have a big test in Week 3 as they prepare for the Green Bay Packers in a game that will be played on Sunday Night Football.

Record: 2-0

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off yet another thriller, defeating the Minnesota Vikings by the score of 34-33. Arizona's high-flying offense has lived up to the billing thus far, featuring quarterback Kyler Murray who posted another performance that included at least four touchdowns. He also threw for 400 yards and ran for an additional 31 yards on the ground. The Arizona offense is averaging 36 points per game after two weeks.

Defensively, they struggled to contain Minnesota's ground game, allowing running back Dalvin Cook to eclipse 100 yards and average six yards per carry. After a six-sack performance in Week 1, the Cardinals were held to just one sack by the Vikings' offensive line.

The Cardinals will head to Jacksonville in Week 3, where they're favored by over a touchdown, according to the oddsmakers.

Record: 2-0

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks dropped a nail bitter to the Tennessee Titans in what wound up going into overtime. Seattle held their own on offense, but defensively they were gashed by the looks that the Titans threw at them.

The Seahawks allowed 532 net yards to the Titans offensive unit. Last year's NFL leading rusher – Derrick Henry – handled the ball a staggering 41 times for 237 yards and three touchdowns between his contributions as a rusher and a pass-catcher. The Seahawks did however apply pressure on Ryan Tannehill, recording three sacks and eight quarterback hits.

Coming off an emotional loss, the Seahawks will have to regroup rather quickly before heading to Minnesota and taking on the 1-1 Vikings.

Record: 1-1

