September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rams vs. Buccaneers: 3 Matchups to Watch

These three matchups will determine Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Author:

All eyes will be on SoFi Stadium Sunday afternoon as the reigning Super Bowl Champions come to town. The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both present some of the most electrifying offenses in the league, and each of those will be put to the test as they go stride-for-stride with one another in Week 3. 

Here are three matchups that will determine Sunday's contest between the Rams and Bucs:

WR Mike Evans/Chris Godwin vs. CB Jalen Ramsey

Evans, one of the better big-body receivers in the league will square off against one of the better cover corners in Ramsey when he lines up along the boundary. Ramsey should primarily see action against Evans, but may also see looks against Godwin when he moves into the slot cornerback alignment throughout the game as he's done periodically in weeks one and two. On the other side, Evans and Godwin should receive more targets with wide receiver Antonio Brown expected to miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Focusing on Evans, he experienced a lackluster start to the season but bounced back last week, posting 75 total yards and two touchdowns. Ramsey has posted eight tackles and secured the game-clinching interception in Week 2 against the Colts. Aside from defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Ramsey will be the center of attention as the Bucs look to identify where he's lining up prior to each offensive play.

Buccaneers' pass rush vs. Rams' offensive line

The Bucs pass rush has been a force to be reckoned with the past couple of seasons. This Sunday, it could look slightly different with outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Stepping into Pierre Paul's role will be Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, the Buccaneers first-round pick out of the University of Washington. Opposite of Tryon-Shoyinka will be Shaq Barrett, one of the game's better pass rushers who's posted 27.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Facing them will be Rams tackles Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein. Both tackles have graded well to start the season and were named PFF's top 32 Offensive tackles prior to the 2021 campaign getting underway. If the offensive line can hold up against the pass rush, quarterback Matthew Stafford could have plenty of time in the pocket. 

Recommended Articles

IMG-0543
Play

Rams vs. Buccaneers: 3 Matchups to Watch

These three matchups will determine Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

31 seconds ago
IMG-0558
Play

Rams vs. Buccaneers: Week 3 Prediction Picks

Which team will come out on top? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3 matchup.

1 hour ago
IMG-0555
Play

Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3: 3 Bold Predictions

Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3 matchup.

2 hours ago

TE Rob Gronkowski vs. Rams Safeties

There is no better connection in the red zone than quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. The duo has cemented themselves with the second most quarterback to receiver touchdowns, and they've already linked up for four scores this season. Safeties Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp are expected to face Gronkowski in what could be a matchup the Bucs look to exploit. At 6'6", Gronkowski creates a matchup nightmare for smaller safeties and as Fuller (6' 2") and Rapp (6'0"), are put into coverage, they may require help from additional defenders in order to slow down the future Hall of Fame tight end. In what projects to be a higher scoring matchup, containing Gronkowski in the red zone will be essential for the Rams secondary.  

Continue reading:

IMG-0543
News

Rams vs. Buccaneers: 3 Matchups to Watch

31 seconds ago
IMG-0558
News

Rams vs. Buccaneers: Week 3 Prediction Picks

1 hour ago
IMG-0555
News

Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3: 3 Bold Predictions

2 hours ago
IMG-0239
News

Rams Exemplify Confidence Leading up to Big Test vs. Buccaneers

20 hours ago
IMG-0544
News

Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

22 hours ago
IMG-0548
News

Two Buccaneers Players Ruled Out in Week 3 vs. Rams

Sep 24, 2021
IMG-0543
News

Behind Enemy Lines: Rams vs. Buccaneers Q&A with All Bucs

Sep 24, 2021
IMG-0541
News

SI Fantasy: Los Angeles Rams to Start/Sit in Week 3

Sep 24, 2021