Buccaneers Could be Without Antonio Brown in Week 3 vs. Rams

The Rams will look to slow down the high-flying Buccaneers offense in Week 3, and Tampa Bay could be short-handed at wide receiver when the two teams face off Sunday.
Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, the team announced.
There's still a chance Brown is eligible to suit up and play, but that will require two negative tests within 24 hours apart. If he's unable to go, the Bucs will rely on the supporting cast that features Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to name a few.
Brown was labeled as the Bucs' No. 3 wide receiver to open the year, but after a Week 1 performance that saw him tally 121 yards and one touchdown, his expectations grew exponentially.
Tampa Bay's offense has averaged 30.5 points per game over the first two weeks of play. Meanwhile, the Rams defense has looked the part, holding opponents to an average of 19 points per game.
Kickoff for this Week 3 contest is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT.
