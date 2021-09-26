September 26, 2021
Rams RB Darrell Henderson Not Expected to Play in Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams are likely to be without starting running back Darrell Henderson in Week 3 when they face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Author:

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to be without running back Darrell Henderson in Week 3 as he deals with a ribs injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Henderson was listed as questionable on the team's final depth chart, but his game status has been put in jeopardy as a result of the injury he encountered just a week ago.

The rib cartilage injury in which Henderson suffered during the Rams' Week 2 game in Indianapolis, left him out of practice all week. 

As Henderson was forced to remain on the sideline following his injury against the Colts, the Rams turned to running back Sony Michel to fill the void, where he handled 10 carries for 46 yards.

This week, the Rams will presumably use Michel in addition to rookie running back Jake Funk to handle the carries against the Bucs.

Funk has yet to log a rushing attempt this season, but he has returned three kicks this season, averaging 23 yards per attempt.

Among players not available in the Rams vs. Bucs Week 3 matchup include Bucs wide receivers Antonio Brown, Jaydon Mickens and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, in addition to Henderson.

Kickoff is scheduled today at 1:25 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium for the second regular-season game with fans in attendance at L.A.'s new state-of-the-art venue.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

