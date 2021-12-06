Rams at Cardinals Week 14 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of the Rams' Week 14 matchup against the Cardinals.

Following a 37-7 win over the Jaguars, the Rams have improved to an 8-4 record, holding place of the top Wild Card spot and No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Among the NFC West standings, the Rams are chasing the Cardinals, who possess the NFL's best record at 10-2. The Cardinals routed the Rams earlier this season when the two teams met in Week 4 as Arizona won in convincing style by the final score of 37-20.

With a game on the horizon that will have playoff-seeding implications, there's a lot sitting on the shoulders of the Rams as they shift their focus to the NFC West-leading Cardinals.

Here's an early look at the Rams and Cardinals betting odds ahead of Week 14:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams at Cardinals Week 14

Point spread: Rams +3

Over/under point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -150, Rams +125

The opening odds have the Cardinals favored by three points, a marginal figure that likely hinges on the Rams' recent deficiencies over the last few games and the Cardinals' superior play over the course of this season – even in games without Kyler Murray under center. Meanwhile, the Rams did display drastic improvements in Week 13, suggesting they're turning the page from their winless stretch of November and are getting back to their signs of dominance.

The point total is set at 51.5, a notable threshold that indicates that the oddsmakers see this contest featuring an abundance of points. Murray just returned last week after missing three games in which the Cardinals went 2-1 during his absence. With Murray back into the fold and Stafford getting back to his high-level ability in last week's outing, points could come early and often during this primetime showing.

Kickoff for this Week 14 matchup between the Rams and Cardinals is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT inside State Farm Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.