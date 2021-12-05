Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Rams vs. Jaguars Halftime Report

    Rams vs. Jaguars halftime report for Week 13.
    Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars halftime report for Week 13.

    Halftime score

    Rams 16, Jaguars 7

    Rams first half stats

    • 1st downs: 12
    • 3rd down conversation rate: 0-6
    • Total net yards: 193
    • Rushing yards: 59
    • Passing yards: 134
    • Field goals: 3-3
    • Penalties: 5
    • Turnovers: 0

    Quick analysis

    • The Rams got things going quickly when Brandon Powell took the opening kickoff 65 yards.
    • The Rams have struggled to force turnovers in recent weeks but Aaron Donald got the best of James Robinson on the Jaguars' first offensive drive, popping the ball out for a fumble.
    • Sony Michel has run the ball effectively in place of the injured Darrell Henderson, serving as the lead back and scoring once in the first half.
    • The Rams' pass rush has shown flashes of getting back to its form after not pressuring opposing quarterbacks much throughout the month of November in games against the Titans, 49ers and Packers.

    Standout players in the first half

    Rams

    

    

    

    • Matthew Stafford: 13/22, 139 yards
    • Sony Michel: 14 carries, 57 yards, 1 touchdown 
    • Brandon Powell: 2 kick returns, 81 yards
    • Aaron Donald: 3 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble
    • Ernest Jones: 6 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass breakup

    Jaguars

    • Trevor Lawrence:  6/12, 53 yards
    • Carlos Hyde: 6 carries, 18 yards, 1 touchdown
    • Laquon Treadwell: 1 catch, 28 yards
    • Dawuane Smoot: 4 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit
    • Andrew Wingard: 6 tackles

