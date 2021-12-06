Cooper Kupp Achieves New Milestone, Joining Elite Company Atop Rams' Receiving Records

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (100), yards (1,366) and touchdowns (11), cementing himself among the discussion for the game's top pass-catcher.

Kupp's Week 13 performance against the Jaguars included eight catches for 129 yards and one touchdown as the Rams went on to rout the Jaguars by the score of 37-7 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Kupp's big day also featured him reaching a new milestone. Kupp registered his 100th reception this season, making him just the third receiver in Rams' franchise history to reach the century mark in catches. Kupp joins Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt as the only two other players in Rams' history to achieve this threshold.

Following the game, Kupp was asked about reaching the 100 reception figure and what that means for him personally. Kupp says he was unaware of recording the receiving mark but rather he was more focused on the enjoyment of getting the team win this week.

"I didn’t know that. It is what it is I guess. Glad we got a W, that's the goal at the end of the day," Kupp said. "If it means 10 catches a game, two catches a game, it doesn't really matter – I just want to be a part of producing, be a part of moving our team forward, being a positive for us. I mean it's cool, but I'm just really glad we got a W on the board this week."

Kupp's notable performance on Sunday came primarily in the second half. His first grab was late in the second quarter just before the two-minute warning. However, Kupp and Stafford began connecting frequently in the second half, slicing through the Jacksonville defense.

On the first drive coming out of halftime, Kupp hauled in a touchdown grab going across the middle for a 29-yard score following a 43-yard gain earlier on the drive. Kupp saw man-to-man coverage from a safety, signaling a mismatch that the Rams took full advantage of that resulted into points.

"I mean, he does everything right, you know?" Matthew Stafford said after the game. "I don't know, people probably watch him on TV and think he's 5-10 and runs 4.6 and all that kind of stuff. He's 6-2, 210, and runs great. He's got a great feel for the game. He's a great competitor. He understands the game. He does everything right. He leads that receiver group in the right way, so I pinch myself every day. Just happy I get a chance to play with a guy like that. I have a lot of respect for how he goes about his business and how he goes about attacking each opportunity, whether it be practice or games. And then he's great on game day. Run after the catch, getting open versus man, feeling voids versus zone. He's got a great feel for the game of football."

The Rams are now 7-0 when Kupp scores a touchdown, compared to 0-4 when he doesn't find the end zone. Kupp is the focal point of the Rams' offense and on Sunday, he helped the unit pull ahead in the second half and put the game well out of reach late in the third quarter.

