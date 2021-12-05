Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams DT Aaron Donald Receives Fine From NFL

    Aaron Donald is one of the latest players to receive a fine from the NFL.
    Author:

    Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was seen grading ahold of Packers left guard Lucus Patrick's neck during last Sunday's game but no flag was thrown on the play.

    While the officials didn’t take notice, the NFL league office did, fining Donald $10,300 for unnecessary roughness, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

    The NFL has made it a point of emphasis this season to crack down on unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. There's been outpouring backlash from the football community that feels the league office has been overboard during the process of handing out fines but in Donald's instance last week, it’s clear that he was out of line.

    Donald is the second Rams player in three weeks to receive a fine from the NFL as Jalen Ramsey was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that cost him $10,300.

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1428
    Play

    Rams DT Aaron Donald Receives Fine From NFL

    Aaron Donald is one of the latest players to receive a fine from the NFL.

    52 seconds ago
    IMG_1423
    Play

    Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13: 3 Bold Predictions

    Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 matchup.

    19 hours ago
    IMG_1411
    Play

    Rams vs. Jaguars: Week 13 Prediction & Picks

    Which team holds the edge? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 matchup.

    20 hours ago

    The Rams went on to lose in Green Bay last week by the score of 36-28. Donald logged six tackles and one quarterback hit.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1428
    News

    Rams DT Aaron Donald Receives Fine From NFL

    52 seconds ago
    IMG_1423
    News

    Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13: 3 Bold Predictions

    19 hours ago
    IMG_1411
    News

    Rams vs. Jaguars: Week 13 Prediction & Picks

    20 hours ago
    IMG_1190
    News

    Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Details His Expectations About Making Home Debut at SoFi Stadium

    Dec 3, 2021
    IMG_1191
    News

    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

    Dec 3, 2021
    IMG_1408
    News

    Report: Odell Beckham Jr.'s Status 'Up in the Air' for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

    Dec 3, 2021
    IMG_1407
    News

    Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Downplays Facing His Former Team: 'It's Another Game'

    Dec 3, 2021
    IMG-1398
    News

    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

    Dec 2, 2021