Rams DT Aaron Donald Receives Fine From NFL

Aaron Donald is one of the latest players to receive a fine from the NFL.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was seen grading ahold of Packers left guard Lucus Patrick's neck during last Sunday's game but no flag was thrown on the play.

While the officials didn’t take notice, the NFL league office did, fining Donald $10,300 for unnecessary roughness, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The NFL has made it a point of emphasis this season to crack down on unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. There's been outpouring backlash from the football community that feels the league office has been overboard during the process of handing out fines but in Donald's instance last week, it’s clear that he was out of line.

Donald is the second Rams player in three weeks to receive a fine from the NFL as Jalen Ramsey was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that cost him $10,300.

The Rams went on to lose in Green Bay last week by the score of 36-28. Donald logged six tackles and one quarterback hit.

