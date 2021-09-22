Data Shows Rams CB Darious Williams is Among the Most Underrated Players

Should Rams cornerback Darious Williams get more credit than what he tends to receive?

Rams cornerback Darious Williams has been a staple for the defense in Los Angeles over the past few seasons.

However, at least nationally, Williams isn't typically grouped into discussions among the league's top-tier cornerbacks. Perhaps that would change if people realized just how good Williams has been in recent seasons.

According to Next Gen Stats, Williams has allowed the eighth-lowest completion percentage (53%), since the start of last season. That puts Williams just three spots behind teammate Jalen Ramsey, who ranks fifth (51%).

Williams has been spectacular on the outside, playing opposite of Ramsey and David Long Jr.

The former undrafted cornerback out of the UAB, Williams has been every bit of good as the Rams had hoped he would turn into when they signed him in 2018. Most notably, last season Williams logged 44 tackles, four interceptions and 14 pass breakups over 16 games.

Williams has now cemented himself as a key player on the backend. However, he's set to be an unrestricted free agent following the completion of the 2021 season.

The Rams already lost two starters to their secondary in last year's wave of free agency, so they'll look to presumably retain Williams in an effort to keep continuity on defense.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.