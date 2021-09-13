September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rams Week 1 Takeaways: How the Defense Performed vs. Bears

Assessing the performance of the Los Angeles Rams defense Sunday night against the Chicago Bears.
Author:

The stars were out at SoFi Stadium for the Los Angeles Rams’ opening night matchup against the Chicago Bears. Dodgers infielders Justin Turner and Corey Seager watched as Jalen Ramsey and the Rams defense held the Bears to 14 points in the Week 1 opener. Let’s take a look into what the Rams defense did to limit Chicago on Sunday Night Football.

The “Star Position”

There has been a lot of chatter this offseason about who would play the star position in Los Angeles. With Raheem Morris taking over defensive coordinator duties as the Rams lost Brandon Staley to the Chargers, there were a lot of questions about how the defense would do. Granted, any defense with Aaron Donald and Ramsey will be an incredibly talented defense, but nonetheless questions flew.

Coming into Sunday night, a lot of fans and analysts wanted Ramsey to play the star position. Essentially, instead of placing Ramsey on one side of the field and only shadowing one receiver, Morris allows Ramsey to roam the line of scrimmage. On the first few drives alone last night, Ramsey made tackles on screens and quick hitters that he never would have made if he only followed Allen Robinson along the perimeter.

Ramsey totaled nine tackles, two of them being tackles for losses. With Darious Williams and David Long able to handle the outside corner duties, especially against a weak receiving team like Chicago, Ramsey can roam free and multiply on the normal chaos that Aaron Donald causes on the line of scrimmage.

Pass Rush and Run Defense

Donald was the only Rams player with a sack, but there was consistent pressure all evening long. Donald, Leonard Floyd and the Rams edge group did a superior job of making Andy Dalton feel uncomfortable. Outside of Taylor Rapp crashing on a safety blitz and getting leveled by left tackle Jason Peters, the Bears couldn't keep up with Los Angeles on passing plays.

The Rams' run defense left much to be desired. Bears running back David Montgomery averaged 6.8 yards per rush and easily hit over 100 yards rushing. Even with the Bears playing from behind the majority of the time, Montgomery still ran wild over Los Angeles whenever he wanted. Once the interior group gets more work together, that unit can become a formidable unit.

Notable PFF Defensive Pressures

Aaron Donald: 6

Recommended Articles

IMG-0386
Play

Rams Week 1 Takeaways: How the Defense Performed vs. Bears

Assessing the performance of the Los Angeles Rams defense Sunday night against the Chicago Bears.

IMG-0385
Play

Matthew Stafford sets new Career-Highs in Rams Debut

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford put together a performance in Week 1 that featured two career-high milestones

IMG-0384
Play

Best Quotes From Rams' Victory Over Bears

Check out the best quotes from the Los Angeles Rams' win over the Chicago Bears

Justin Hollins: 2

Greg Gaines: 2

Notable PFF Grades

Justin Hollins 90.1

Kenny Young: 81.4

Aaron Donald 81.4

Continue Reading:

IMG-0386
News

Rams Week 1 Takeaways: How the Defense Performed vs. Bears

IMG-0385
News

Matthew Stafford sets new Career-Highs in Rams Debut

IMG-0384
News

Best Quotes From Rams' Victory Over Bears

IMG-0383
News

Sean McVay on Matthew Stafford's Rams Debut: "You’re not Limited in Anything you can do"

IMG-0380
News

Matthew Stafford Shines Under the Bright Lights in Rams Debut, Defeating Bears

USATSI_16743387
News

Watch: Matthew Stafford Throws First Touchdown with Rams

IMG-0167 (1)
News

Rams' Week 1 Inactives vs. Bears

IMG-0118
News

Matthew Stafford Directed Offseason Deal to Rams, Blocking Trade with Panthers