Rams' Week 1 PFF Grades Indicate They're Poised for a Big Year
Every week Pro Football Focus releases their in-depth grades of every player, every team, and every aspect of the NFL. Obviously, Rams fans thought L.A. did well in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears but did the statistics agree as well?
*Grades via PFF
Offense
The Rams had a top 5 graded offensive line overall. Brian Allen was the third-ranked center, David Edwards was the third-ranked guard and Rob Havenstein was the seventh-ranked right tackle.
Every single player on the Rams offense had at least a league-average grade, and receivers Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson were all among the top 32 wide receivers in the NFL for the first week.
Rams' Week 1 PFF Grades Indicate They're Poised for a Big Year
Every week Pro Football Focus releases their in-depth grades of every player, every team, and every aspect of the NFL. Obviously, Rams fans thought L.A. did well in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears but did the statistics agree as well?
Rams at Colts Week 2 Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow
After a dominant Week 1 performance against the Chicago Bears, the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Indianapolis Colts on the road in Week 2. Check out 3 storylines to watch out for before Sunday's matchup.
What L.A. County’s New COVID-19 Guidelines Means for Rams Fans at SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles County is in the process of implementing new COVID-19 guidelines that will change the way Rams fans are allowed to enter SoFi Stadium.
Defense
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive tackle Aaron Donald were the top-ranked players at their positions last year according to PFF.
In Week 1, linebacker Justin Hollins was the Rams' highest-graded player. With plenty of questions at the edge rusher position, Hollins posted a PFF grade of over 90, a figure that indicates his play on the field was elite. If the Rams have Ramsey, Donald, Hollins and Floyd all clicking to a superior level – plus cornerback Darious Williams providing support opposite of Ramsey – the Rams defense will once again be terrifying for opposing offenses.
Team Grades
Look no further than No. 1. The Rams were the first ranked team after the opening weekend of NFL action. New stadium, new quarterback, same dominance. The Rams' talented roster aligns with the grades that PFF recorded following their 34-14 win over the Bears.
Continue Reading:
- Rams at Colts Week 2 Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow
- What L.A. County's New COVID-19 Gudileines Means for Rams Fans at SoFi Stadium
- What Sean McVay's Praise for Brian Allen Means for the Rams Center Position
- Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 2 vs. Colts
- Sean McVay Clears up Questions Regarding Rams' Punt Returner