Rams' Week 1 PFF Grades Indicate They're Poised for a Big Year

Pro Football Focus released their in-depth weekly grades. So how did the Rams stack up in Week 1?

Every week Pro Football Focus releases their in-depth grades of every player, every team, and every aspect of the NFL. Obviously, Rams fans thought L.A. did well in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears but did the statistics agree as well?

*Grades via PFF

Offense

The Rams had a top 5 graded offensive line overall. Brian Allen was the third-ranked center, David Edwards was the third-ranked guard and Rob Havenstein was the seventh-ranked right tackle.

Every single player on the Rams offense had at least a league-average grade, and receivers Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson were all among the top 32 wide receivers in the NFL for the first week.

Defense

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive tackle Aaron Donald were the top-ranked players at their positions last year according to PFF.

In Week 1, linebacker Justin Hollins was the Rams' highest-graded player. With plenty of questions at the edge rusher position, Hollins posted a PFF grade of over 90, a figure that indicates his play on the field was elite. If the Rams have Ramsey, Donald, Hollins and Floyd all clicking to a superior level – plus cornerback Darious Williams providing support opposite of Ramsey – the Rams defense will once again be terrifying for opposing offenses.

Team Grades

Look no further than No. 1. The Rams were the first ranked team after the opening weekend of NFL action. New stadium, new quarterback, same dominance. The Rams' talented roster aligns with the grades that PFF recorded following their 34-14 win over the Bears.

Continue Reading: